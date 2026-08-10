Video: Allu Arjun Mobbed By Fans In Vizag At The Launch Of AAA Cinemas

Allu Arjun received a huge welcome from fans in Visakhapatnam as he arrived in the city for the launch of AAA Cinemas.

Some fans even followed his car as security teams controlled the crowd. At one point, Allu even came out through the sunroof of his car and waved at the fans before leaving for the grand launch.

The visit became special as Allu Arjun spoke about his long connection with Vizag. He remembered the days when he used to freely walk in the city during his early days and said things are very different now because of the love he receives from fans. He also shared an update about his upcoming film Raaka.

A video circulating online shows a massive crowd gathered around Allu Arjun's car, who are eagerly trying to catch a glimpse of the actor. Allu smiled and waved at the crowd as they cheered for him. Even after getting back inside the car, he continued waving at his fans through the window.

During AAA Cinemas' launch event, Allu Arjun said, “Vizag is a very, very special city for me. I have been coming to this city since my first film, Gangotri. I have kept returning here for shoots, functions and many events. Sometimes I feel extremely proud because during the time of Gangotri, I used to walk on these roads and nobody even recognised me. Today, I cannot walk freely on these same roads because of the love people give me. Every time I come to Vizag, it takes me back to all those memories.”

Giving an update about Raaka, Allu Arjun, without revealing much, said, “I have come directly from the Raaka shoot. The shoot is happening in Mumbai. I asked for a one-day break because I told them that I wanted to come to Vizag, meet everyone and launch the theatre. So I took a one-day break and came here. From tomorrow, I will go back to the shoot.”

Other than Allu, Raaka, directed by Atlee, also features Deepika Padukone in the lead role.