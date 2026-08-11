Andhra Teacher Recruitment Row Escalates As Opposition Demands CBI Probe

Andhra Pradesh's Mega DSC teacher recruitment has emerged as a fresh political flashpoint, with the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) trading charges over alleged irregularities in the selection process and the conduct of the examination.

On Monday, while the Opposition held a statewide protest, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu strongly defended the recruitment drive during a public meeting at Kalidindi in Eluru district and accused the YSRCP of attempting to stall it through litigation.

"I put my first signature on it... We promised a Mega DSC and said we'd deliver jobs within a year-and we delivered those jobs," Naidu said.

He claimed the recruitment process faced nearly 350 court attempts to stop it and said the government succeeded in getting the stays vacated before proceeding with appointments.

Naidu also recalled meeting selected candidates and their families, saying many aspirants had prepared for five to seven years before securing teaching jobs. He questioned the Opposition's decision to revive the issue after the appointments had already been completed.

The YSRCP, meanwhile, has stepped up its statewide campaign, demanding a CBI probe into what it calls irregularities in Mega DSC-2025 and seeking the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged paper leakage, manipulation of merit lists, and irregularities in the sports quota.

The government has rejected the allegations, stating that the recruitment was conducted transparently through the TCS iON computer-based testing system. It said the examination used a large confidential question bank and randomized question papers, while merit lists and candidate scores were published according to the notified procedure. The government has also denied any wrongdoing in the sports quota selection.

DSC stands for District Selection Committee, the recruitment system used to select teachers for government schools in Andhra Pradesh. The Mega DSC-2025 examination was conducted to fill 16,347 teacher posts, with more than 3.36 lakh candidates applying. The results were declared in August 2025, and appointment orders were subsequently issued to 15,941 selected candidates.