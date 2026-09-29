Butcher Kills Andhra Woman, Cuts Body Into Pieces, Dumps Into Canal

The Vijayawada Police of Andhra Pradesh have arrested a 35-year-old mutton shop operator in connection with the brutal murder and dismemberment of a woman from Mangalagiri, whose body parts were recovered from a cooling canal in Ibrahimpatnam.

The case came to light on September 18 when police received information about a headless torso lying near the VTPS cooling canal. Ibrahimpatnam police rushed to the spot and registered a murder case.

The following day, police teams, assisted by drones and NDRF personnel, searched the canal and recovered the victim's head, legs and other body parts. One hand remained untraced, police said. The remains were sent for post-mortem.

The victim was identified as Kalyani after details of the unidentified body were circulated and her brother recognised a tattoo on her hand, along with other identifying details. The accused Mohd Shafi, 35, was arrested on September 27.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (West Zone) NSVK Durga Rao, the investigation established that Kalyani was allegedly murdered on September 17 at the accused's house in Bhavanipuram.

Police allege that the accused, identified as Mohd Shafi, who runs a mutton shop, called Kalyani to his house after sending his wife and children to Guntur. A fight reportedly broke out over money and the child who was in his family's care. Shafi allegedly attacked her with a knife and slit her throat.

The crime then took an especially gruesome turn. Police allege that after killing Kalyani, Shafi severed her head, legs and other parts of the body, apparently to conceal her identity and make disposal easier.

The remains were allegedly transported and thrown into the cooling canal in the Gollapudi area.

"It was about the child and money. She had handed over the child and was repeatedly demanding money," ACP Durga Rao said during the police briefing. He said Kalyani had been asking for amounts of Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000 at a time and that the accused had also bought her small gold items.

Police said CCTV footage, technical investigation and other evidence helped identify Shafi. The knife allegedly used in the murder was recovered during the investigation.

Police also identified Abdullah Durga Rao, described as the accused's friend, as an alleged associate. He was reported absconding, with police saying efforts were underway to arrest him.

The police officer said Kalyani's son was currently with Shafi's wife. Authorities are seeking legal advice on the child's custody, with the possibility of handing him over to the ICDS department.