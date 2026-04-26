"Violence Has No Place In Democracy": PM Modi On Shooting At Trump Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the shooting at US President Donald Trump's event and said "violence has no place in a democracy".

In a post on X, PM Modi said he was "relieved" to learn that Trump was safe.

The US president, his wife, Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other top White House officials were evacuated from an annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association after gunshots were heard at the venue on Saturday night.

"Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned," he posted on X.

Shooting At Trump's Event

About two hours after the incident, Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that a man charged a security checkpoint "armed with multiple weapons".

"He was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service," he said.

He said that the man fired at a Secret Service agent, who was saved by his bulletproof vest.

He is in "good shape", Trump said.

The suspect, whom Trump described as a "sick person," has been arrested.

"You know, he charged from 50 yards away, so he was very far away from the room. He was moving. He was really moving," Trump said after the gala dinner was canceled.

Officials believe he is a "lone wolf" who acted alone, Trump said.

The White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner was attended by many members of Trump's cabinet and other senior administration officials. The event was being held in the basement ballroom of the Hilton Hotel.