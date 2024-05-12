Punjab Police Busts Drug Racket, Recovers Rs 84 Lakh

"Jalandhar's Commissionerate Police scores big in anti-drug efforts!" Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

Punjab Police led by Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma have busted a drug racket and recovered drug money of Rs 84 lakh, along with luxury vehicles and a truck from 13 members arrested in the 48-kg heroin case, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

He wrote on X that the accused were involved in various roles in the drug network such as suppliers, purchasers, and hawala operators.

"Acting on the forward and backward linkages of 48 Kg Heroin case, Additional seizure of rs 84 lakhs drug money made along with luxury vehicles & a truck from 13 syndicate members arrested, they were involved in various roles of the the drug network acting as suppliers, purchasers, hawala operators. Kudos to @PunjabPoliceInd for their unwavering commitment to keeping our streets safe! #DrugBust #JalandharPolice," read the post.

