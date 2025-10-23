Punjab Kingpin Who Retrieved Drugs Dropped By Cross-Border Drones Arrested

In a major breakthrough against cross-border drug smuggling, the Punjab Police have busted a narcotics trafficking module operating along the India-Pakistan border. The operation also led to the arrest of the kingpin of a network that coordinated retrieval of heroin packets dropped by drones.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police seized over 5 kg of heroin from the 25-year-old accused identified as Rajpal Singh. He is a resident of Amritsar.

DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav told NDTV the operation was part of the state's ongoing anti-drugs campaign launched under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Preliminary investigation indicated Rajpal Singh was linked to a Pakistan-based handler and was using the Dera Baba Nanak sector to retrieve drone-dropped consignments from across the border.

"The accused was managing a cross-border network and retrieving drug packets dropped by drones. Further investigation is underway to identify the entire supply chain and trace his connections," Yadav said.

Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Rajpal Singh's arrest followed ongoing investigations into a previous case in which a drug peddler named Lucky was arrested with 3 kg heroin in August.

The police traced the network back to Rajpal Singh, who was later arrested on October 19. His interrogation led to the recovery of the fresh heroin consignment of over 5 kg.

Bhullar said Rajpal Singh used bags filled with clothes to conceal the drugs and transported them in buses to major transit points like Jalandhar and Ludhiana to ensure safe delivery.

"More arrests and recoveries are expected as we uncover the wider nexus," he added.

A case under Sections 21-B, 21-C, 27-A, and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered with Chheharta police station in Amritsar.