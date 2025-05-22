Punjab Police Demolishes Illegal Properties Of 2 Drug Smugglers In Amritsar

Punjab Police on Thursday demolished illegal properties of two drug smugglers constructed on Panchayat's land. The illegal property was constructed by Jagpreet alias Jagga and Satnam alias, currently in jail for peddling drugs.

SSP Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh said Punjab CM Bhagwannt Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav have ordered the police to take stringent action against those who make wealth through the drug trade.

Speaking with ANI, he said, "We have received orders from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav that strict action should be taken against those who make wealth through the drug trade. Today, in the Dharar village, action is being taken on the properties of Jagpreet alias Jagga and Satnam alias Satta."

He said that the revenue department informed that these property was built on the lands belonging to Panchayat. "We received information from the revenue department that the properties are constructed on illegal land, land of Panchayat. The notice was given to their family to prove legality and when failed we took the action," he said.

Earlier, In a major crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling, Commissionerate Police, Jalandhar busted an international narco trafficking cartel and arrests one accused person with 5 Kg Heroin, Punjab police said

Punjab police said the accused, identified as Shiva (alias Sodhi) was in touch with foreign smugglers for the past 2 years, and his arrest led to the dismantling of a key smuggling network.

Officials have registered an FIR under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) at Jalandhar. Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) highlighted the Punjab Police's commitment to dismantling drug syndicates, disrupting cross-border narco routes, and ensuring a drug free Punjab.

On Monday, Border Security Force at the Punjab border seized pistol parts, two drones and two packets of heroin in multiple places along the Punjab border.

"Today, acting on credible information of the BSF intelligence wing, 02 drones, pistol parts and 02 packets of heroin were seized by the BSF troops in multiple incidents on the Punjab border. An extensive search by the BSF troops today culminated in the recovery of one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with one packet of suspected heroin with a gross weight of 506 grams at about from a farming field adjacent to Noorwala village of Tarn Taran district," the BSF said in a statement.

