Punjab Ex Soldier Thrashed By Drug Mafia, Legs Fractured, Hospitalised

An attack on an ex-serviceman by the drug mafia at a village in Punjab's Bathinda has raised questions over the state government's war against drugs.

The Punjab government has been saying that the war against drugs started by the Punjab Police with the deadline of May 31 got positive response.

But immediately after that, the attack on the ex-serviceman put a question mark over the state government's war against drugs campaign.

The ex-serviceman, Randhir Singh, was trying to stop drug smuggling in Bathinda's Bhai Bakhtore village. Mr Singh, who was injured, has been admitted to a private hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said they have been working to end the drug menace in the border state.

"We have already initiated a war against drugs with a positive intention. It may be possible that some police personnel could have a nexus with the drug mafia. To break that, we have done mass transfers from the junior-most to senior officers to deal with this problem," Mr Mann said.

Villagers said they are being troubled by drug peddlers. Following the incident, young people in the village pasted handwritten posters with the words 'Our village is on sale'.

Bathinda Superintendent of Police Narinder Singh said they have filed a case against three accused who attacked the ex-serviceman. He said the ex-serviceman was attacked while he was riding a bike. The attack left him with a fracture in his leg.

The police said teams have been formed to search for more accused.

The villagers said the former soldier has been opposing drug dealers in their area, and that caused the attack on him.

Randhir Singh said he has been running a campaign to end drug abuse in the village with the help of a committee that he formed there.

He said drug peddlers had a grudge against him and there have been many fights in the past as well.

"I complained to the police many times that drugs were being sold openly in the village," he said.

He alleged strict action against drug peddlers is not happening despite the state government's war on drugs campaign.