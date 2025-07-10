"Does Not Behove...": Centre On Bhagwant Mann's Remarks About PM's Visit To Countries

Rapping Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann - without naming him - for his statements implying that some of the countries Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited are inconsequential, the Ministry of External Affairs they "do not behove" a person holding such a high post.

In a press conference on Thursday, the Punjab chief minister said in Hindi, "The Prime Minister has gone somewhere. I think it is Ghana. Oh, he will be back today? We will welcome him. God knows which countries he has been visiting: 'Magnesia', 'Galvesia', 'Tarvesia'. He is not staying in a country which has 140 crore people."

Speaking about the highest civilian awards conferred on PM Modi by the countries, Mr Mann continued, "He is visiting countries which have a population of 10,000 and he is getting the biggest awards there. In India, 10,000 people gather to watch a JCB working. What has he gotten himself into?"

PM Modi has just wrapped up a five-nation tour, visiting Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia between July 2 and 9. The visits were intended to strengthen India's ties with nations in the Global South, and the Prime Minister also attended the BRICS summit in Brazil.

In Ghana, PM Modi was conferred the 'Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago' in Trinidad and Tobago, the 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross' in Brazil and the 'Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis' in Namibia. In Argentina, the Prime Minister was conferred the Key to the City of Buenos Aires.

In a statement on Thursday evening, the Ministry of External Affairs, without naming anyone, said remarks made by a "high state authority" were irresponsible and undermined India's relationships with friendly countries.

"We have seen some comments made by a high state authority about India's relations with friendly countries from the Global South. These remarks are irresponsible and regrettable and do not behove the state authority," ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"The Government of India dissociates itself from such unwarranted comments that undermine India's ties with friendly countries," he added.