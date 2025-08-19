PM Modi, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Meet Ahead Of SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today at his residence , 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi, as India-China tensions continue to thaw. Mr Wang Yi handed over the invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit being held in Tianjin.

The meeting focussed on discussions around advancing military and diplomatic discussions after the 2020 border standoff in eastern Ladakh. Mr Modi emphasised the importance of "maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border, and reiterated India's commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question", according to a statement by the government.

Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities. I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO… pic.twitter.com/FyQI6GqYKC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2025

The meeting comes amid imposition of hefty Trump tariffs on India for buying Russian oil. Mr Wang Yi is in India as a part of a three-day visit as a precursor for the upcoming SCO Summit.

Earlier today, Mr Wang Yi had discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the 24th round of Special Representatives' discussions on the boundary issue. Mr Doval said, "There has been an upward trend. Borders have been quiet. There has been peace and tranquillity. Our bilateral engagements have been more substantial. And we are most grateful to our leaders who, in Kazan last October, were able to set a new trend, and we have profited a lot since then. The new environment that has been created has helped us in moving ahead in the various areas that we are working on," Doval said.

Mr Wang Yi also said that the setbacks India and China faced these last few years "were not in our interest". He added, "PM Modi and President Xi Jinping met in Kazan. We are happy to share that stability has now been restored at the borders. We welcome PM Modi's visit to China for the SCO. History and reality prove that a healthy relationship between India and China serves the long-term interests of both countries."

A day earlier, on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Mr Wang Yi in New Delhi. Mr Jaishankar said, "The fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is another major priority. I look forward to our exchange of views. Overall, it is our expectation that our discussions would contribute to building a stable, cooperative, and forward-looking relationship between India and China, one that serves both our interests and addresses our concerns."

"This is very important because the basis for any positive momentum in our ties is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas. It is also essential that the de-escalation process move forward," he said.

