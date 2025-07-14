Punjab Cabinet Approves New Bill Proposing Life Term In Sacrilege Cases

In a move aimed at taking strong action against sacrilege, the Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, approved the Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scriptures Bill 2025.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Council of Ministers at the Chief Minister's residence in Chandigarh.

The Chief Minister's Office said, Punjab has witnessed several incidents in recent years involving the desecration of sacred texts, especially the Sri Guru Granth Sahib. These acts have deeply hurt public sentiment and triggered unrest. While existing provisions in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 (new penal code) do cover such offences, the state government believes the current penalties are not strong enough to stop such crimes.

The Cabinet cleared a state-specific law that will introduce stricter punishment. Under the new bill, those found guilty of desecrating any holy scripture could face life imprisonment. The law will apply to offences against the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the Bhagavad Gita, the Holy Bible, the Quran Sharif and other revered religious texts.

The state government said the law will not only help preserve communal harmony and peace but also serve as a strong deterrent against those wanting to create trouble in society.

Until now, no law in Punjab has directly addressed offences against sacred scriptures. As a result, many cases were either delayed or did not result in serious action. The new bill fills the legal gap by making sacrilege a defined offence, with severe punishment.

According to the draft, anyone convicted of committing sacrilege could be sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in jail, going up to life imprisonment. Those attempting the crime could face 3 to 5 years, while individuals helping or encouraging the act will be punished in line with the main offence.

Regulations for Crusher Units and Retailers Also Approved

In another significant decision, the Cabinet also gave its nod to the Punjab Regulation of Crusher Units and Stockists and Retailer Rules 2025. These rules are part of a wider effort to crack down on illegal mining and ensure that crusher units and retailers operate under a clear and accountable legal framework.

The rules lay out procedures, forms, deadlines, and enforcement mechanisms, aiming to eliminate loopholes, prevent royalty evasion, and put an end to illegal sand and gravel procurement. The new framework is also expected to promote environmentally responsible business practices.

Opposition Parties Question Drafting Process

The sacrilege bill has already drawn criticism from the opposition. Leaders from the BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal said the bill should have been discussed in detail with all political parties and representatives of religious and social groups. They accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of pushing the draft without any broader consultation.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann responded to the criticism by clarifying that the government intends to put the draft in the public domain before finalising the law. "This is just the first step. We will invite feedback and consider all opinions before taking it forward," he said.