'Drug Delivery In 5 Minutes': Punjab Congress's Big Charge, AAP Hits Back

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has once again slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the drug menace in the state, releasing a video that claims narcotics are now being delivered to users within minutes.

In the video, Channi is seen interacting with two individuals who allege that drug peddlers are openly operating across Punjab and can deliver contraband in as little as five minutes, far quicker than the widely discussed "10-minute delivery" claims.

The individuals further allege that despite repeated complaints to the police, no immediate action is taken against drug traffickers. Even when arrests are made, they claim, the accused are often released shortly thereafter.

One of the individuals in the video recounts a personal tragedy, claiming that a relative died due to drug addiction. He alleges that despite identifying and getting the drug peddler arrested, the accused was released even before the family could perform the last rites.

The video also questions the effectiveness of the Punjab government's flagship "Yudh Nashian Virudh" (War Against Drugs) campaign. According to the video, the drug problem in the state has worsened since the launch of the campaign.

Reacting sharply, the AAP accused Channi of irresponsibly promoting drug peddlers by publicising such claims. Instead of supporting the government's crackdown on narcotics, AAP leaders argued, the former chief minister was instilling fear and inadvertently amplifying the network of drug suppliers.

The controversy has reignited the political slugfest in Punjab over the handling of the drug menace, a sensitive issue that continues to dominate public discourse and electoral narratives in the state.