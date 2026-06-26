Siya Goyal's Lover Forced Her To Murder Fiance? Blackmail Angle Under Probe

A new twist has emerged in the murder case of Ketan Agarwal, with investigators now probing whether his fiancee Siya Goyal's lover, Chetan Chaudhary, forced her to kill her would-be husband.

Sources said a probe is underway to check if Chetan used their recorded calls and private messages to blackmail Siya and threaten to expose their relationship to the influential Agarwal family if she did not go through the murder plot. Cops are also analysing other digital trails to see if Chetan forced Siya into staying in the murder conspiracy by threatening to reveal her role in the first murder attempt in May.

Investigators are also probing whether Chetan's initial plan to elope with Siya shifted to killing Ketan entirely because of the immense wealth and social standing tied to the Agarwal family, which he hoped to exploit through Siya later, sources said.

Siya's bank accounts are also being audited to determine if there was a money angle.

Also Read: 'Push Her From Same Fort If Guilty': Pune Murder Accused Siya Goyal's Parents

According to sources, cops are investigating whether Siya was secretly transferring large sums of money to Chetan to fund his surveillance travel, clothing, and logistics for the multiple murder attempts. They are also probing if Chetan had demanded a massive financial payout from Siya, leveraging his knowledge of the failed May murder attempt, and verifying if Siya promised Chetan a fixed monthly allowance or a lump-sum amount from her family's resources once the "obstacle" of her marriage to Ketan was removed.



Forensic teams are tracking whether any cash withdrawals were made by Siya just days before the June 18 crime to pay off immediate expenses incurred by Chetan while trailing the couple, sources said.

Siya and Ketan had announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding was scheduled for November. Their families had booked a palace in Jaipur for Rs 17 crore and arranged two private planes to fly guests for their wedding.

However, Siya and her lover killed Ketan by pushing him into a valley at the Lohagad Fort days after a previous failed attempt. On June 14, Siya took Ketan to the fort, where she pushed him, but he survived by grabbing a bush on the cliffside. To cover tracks, Siya created a distraction by screaming about a fake snake sighting and then hugging him. She then convinced him to go to the fort again, but this time she called her lover too, where the pair then allegedly pushed Ketan from behind into the gorge, causing his death.

Case files revealed that the two had also locked in a "plan C" in case the planned crime had failed.

Ketan's death was initially believed to be an accidental fall while taking photos amid strong winds. However, the cops grew suspicious because the woman showed no sadness in her behaviour.

Subsequently, cops arrested Siya and Chetan - who then confessed to the crime.

On Thursday, the two murder accused were seated together, face-to-face, and questioned by the police. During the probe, the two turned against each other - with each blaming the other of masterminding the crime.