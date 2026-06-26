'Push Her From Same Fort If Guilty': Pune Murder Accused Siya Goyal's Parents

If she is found guilty, push her from the same spot from where Ketan Agarwal fell to death, Siya Goyal's parents have said. Siya is accused of killing her fiance, Ketan Agarwal, along with her alleged lover Chetan Babulal Chaudhary in Pune.

Siya and Chetan pushed 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal from Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra's Sahyadri range, causing him to fall to his death, the police said. The incident was initially reported as an accidental fall during a trek.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Pooja Goyal said that her daughter Siya never expressed any dissatisfaction regarding her marriage with Ketan. The two were set to get married in November at a palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Pooja said she is in more pain than Ketan's family as his death has disrupted not just one family, but two. She further called for the harshest punishment for the accused, even if it is her daughter.

"If my daughter is found guilty, then she should be thrown from the same place where Ketan was thrown from," said Pooja.

Also Read | "Hang Her If She's Guilty": Siya Goyal's Mother On Pune Fort Murder

Siya's father, Praveen Goyal, expressed similar views.

"From the fort where Ketan fell, the accused, even if it is my own daughter, should be pushed down," Praveen Goyal said.

Ketan Was Our Son Too: Siya's Father

Reacting to the "tragic" incident, Praveen Goyal said he is finding it "hard to believe," adding that he had grown attached to Ketan and considered him a son.

"They've lost their son, and their son was ours, too. We loved him so much. I had grown so attached to him that it felt like he was our own son. We lost such a loving, promising, good boy today. We are deeply saddened by that," said Praveen Goyal.

Parents Claim They Didn't Know About Chetan

"We did not know anything about Chetan. Ever since the engagement, she only spoke to Ketan," said Siya's mother.

Calling Siya a "simple girl", her father too claimed that he had no knowledge about his daughter's love affair.

"Siya was a simple girl. She is 19 years old. Would a 19-year-old girl do such a thing? I don't know anything about him. Where did Chetan come from? I've never seen his face, nor have I ever spoken to him in my life. He has never been to our house," he said.

Siya Was Happy With Ketan: Parents

Talking about Siya and Ketan's relationship, Pooja said the family had high hopes.

"There were so many expectations, so much affection. Ketan's family also treated Siya with great affection and love. All the functions were going well. They had also organised many programs for her birthday celebration. If we felt that Siya was having some problem or could not talk to Ketan, then they would discuss it with us... Siya never expressed any displeasure about this marriage," Pooja said.

Also Read | Siya Goyal's Cafe Rendezvous With Lover Before Pushing Fiance To Death

Praveen Goyal opines that the Agarwals are "good, cultured people" and the two families have known each other for years. With Ketan's death, he lost both a son and a cherished family connection.

"Ketan was such a good person. We had renovation work going on at home and Ketan would say, "Papa ji, if there is any work at home - whether it's plumbing, marble work, or furniture - just let me know. If measurements need to be taken or materials are required, tell me, I'll handle it." He was never one to say no," Praveen Goyal said.

Praveen claimed that his daughter was equally loved by Ketan's parents.

Ketan Didn't Want To Call Off The Wedding: What Siya Told Cops

The police on Wednesday questioned the two accused - Siya and Chetan - by making them sit together, facing each other.

According to the sources, Siya did not want to marry Ketan, and she allegedly conveyed her unwillingness to her fiance. But Ketan was not ready to call off the wedding, Siya claimed during interrogation.

Also Read | How A Hoodie In 33 Degrees Celsius Heat Led Cops To Pune Man's Killers

In her confession, Siya claimed that Ketan told her that his family was influential and wealthy, and that she would not be able to escape the marriage even if she tried to run away.

Siya's claims, however, remain subject to judicial scrutiny and the ongoing legal process.

Siya Tried To Kill Ketan In The Past

Siya had made several attempts to bring Ketan to Lohagad Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site situated about 3,300 feet above sea level. The couple first visited the fort on May 31. Four days later, on June 4, Siya pressed for another visit, but Ketan's mother did not permit it. On June 14, she persuaded him to go again. During that visit, police say she allegedly tried to push him off a cliff.

Ketan managed to hold on to a bush. When he asked why she had pushed him, Siya claimed there had been a snake and that she had acted to protect him.

Ketan was killed on June 18.

Also Read | Security Guard Reveals Siya Goyal's First Words After Killing Ketan Agarwal

Siya's mother also claimed that her daughter did not want to go for a trek. It was Ketan's idea and his mother convinced Siya to go for it.

Love Triangle - Ketan, Siya, Chetan

Siya met Chetan at a business meeting last year. Their relationship began in November 2025, while her and Ketan's families were moving ahead with wedding preparations.

While Siya owned a bakery, Chetan ran a dry fruit business. Ketan was the director as well as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of a family-run real estate business, Success Group.