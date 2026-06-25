Video: Siya Goyal's Cafe Rendezvous With Lover Before Pushing Fiance To Death

Hours before pushing her fiance off a fort in Maharashtra, plunging him to his death, Siya Goyal met her lover Chetan Babulal Chaudhary at a cafe in Pune. Siya Goyal and Chetan have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy in the death of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal on June 18. The incident was initially reported as an accidental fall during a trek.

According to police, Siya and Chetan met at a cafe in Pune on June 18 to plot the murder. During that meeting, they discussed how to carry out the killing and identified specific locations on the fort from which Ketan could be pushed. In the afternoon, Siya took Ketan to Lohagad Fort in the Sahyadri range, while Chetan followed them separately on the three-to-four-hour trek.

CCTV footage has emerged showing the couple sitting in a cafe and engaged in discussion.

According to the police, the pair pushed Ketan from behind into a gorge. Siya later told Ketan's family that he had slipped during the trek.

Repeated Attempts To Visit The Fort

According to the police, Siya had repeatedly tried to bring Ketan to Lohagad Fort, which stands at about 3,300 feet above sea level. On May 31, the couple visited the fort.

Siya then pressed for another visit four days later, on June 4, but Ketan's mother did not permit it. On June 14, Goyal again persuaded Ketan to go.

During that visit, she allegedly tried to push him off a cliff. Ketan managed to hold on to a bush. When he asked why she had pushed him, Siya claimed there had been a snake and suggested she had helped protect him.

CCTV Evidence

A review of CCTV footage from the fort played a big role in uncovering the alleged conspiracy. Officers noticed a man wearing shorts and a hoodie trailing the couple. The hood was pulled low to cover his face, and he wore a headset over the hoodie.

In one segment, Siya is seen looking back suddenly, at which point the man in the hoodie sits down immediately. Police checked weather records for that afternoon and found the temperature was around 33 degrees Celsius.

According to the police, the choice of heavy clothing in such heat was unusual and suspicious. Further analysis of call records showed that Siya and Chetan had exchanged 2,004 phone calls over the past six to seven months, totalling nearly 238 hours of conversation. Some calls lasted two to three hours.

The two had first met at a party during Diwali in 2025.

The police examined photographs and social media profiles linked to Chetan and compared them with the CCTV images of the hooded man. This, combined with intelligence from the Lonavala Rural Police Station and the Local Crime Branch, led to his detention. During interrogation, police say both suspects provided details that connected the evidence.

Motive And Background

Ketan was a director and chief marketing officer in his family's real estate business, Success Group. Siya had completed a commerce degree from a private college. The couple got engaged in February this year and had planned a grand wedding ceremony at Udaipur in November, with a palace already booked.

Police say Siya did not want to proceed with the wedding. She and Chetan viewed Ketan as an obstacle to their relationship. The pair reportedly wanted to act before a planned pre-wedding photoshoot trip to Bali. On June 6, Siya allegedly took Ketan's passport from the car at a food mall while the couple were en route to Mumbai airport and left it in the women's washroom.

The trip was cancelled.

During questioning, Chetan was asked why the pair did not simply elope. According to police, he replied that Siya did not want to call off the engagement because she believed doing so would bring disrespect to her family.