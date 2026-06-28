Chetan Chaudhary's 10-Hour 'Ghost Strategy' For Fort Visit Before Murder

Chetan Chaudhary along with his lover Siya Goyal allegedly masterminded the murder of Pune businessman and her fiance Ketan Agarwal to stop an unwanted arranged marriage, people with direct knowledge of the matter have said.

The FIR filed by Ketan's father, Vishal Devichand Agarwal, alleged that both Chetan and Siya pushed his son off a cliff to his death. A major point of contention was a missed trip to Lohagad Fort on June 4, which caused her to become highly agitated and persistently demand that her fiance take her there.

Now, sources have shared a detailed timeline of the murder conspiracy from the day the two lovers allegedly killed Ketan.

7 am: Digital blackout

Chetan kicks off his elaborate alibi plan by abruptly disabling his mobile data to stop cell towers from creating a geographic GPS trail of his route to the crime scene.

8 am: False alibi anchored

To trick investigators into believing he never left his shop, Chetan leaves his personal smartphone at his business and orders his workers to answer all incoming calls.

Midday: Covert transit

Traveling in complete digital stealth, he covers his tracks by borrowing an employee's mobile phone to handle necessary communications on his way to Lohagad Fort.

2 pm: Hoodie blunder during surveillance

Aiming to conceal his identity from security, Chetan shadows the couple up the fort trail while wrapped in a thick winter hoodie despite the sweltering 33 degree Celsius summer heat.

2.30 pm: Pre-decided signal

On reaching a secluded cliff near the Vinchu Kata ridge, Siya sits down as a visual cue. Chetan then steps out from hiding and pushes Ketan 400 feet to his death.

5.40 pm: The 640-minute return

After staying entirely off the digital grid for 10 hours and 40 minutes, Chetan powers his internet back on, confident that his calculated location cover-up was flawless.

Alibi turns into evidence

The plan backfires as investigators flag the prolonged offline timeline, trace his distinct winter attire on CCTV footage, and confirm with callers that someone else was answering his phone.

Ketan left home on June 18 morning, picked up Siya from Kiwale bridge on the Pune-Mumbai highway before finally heading to the fort. At 10.45 am, Siya Goyal called her fiance's mother, claiming that he had accidentally fallen into a gorge at Lohagad Fort. Locals and the police found him in the gorge and took him to hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

On June 21, Ketan Agarwal's father and relatives visited the exact spot of the fall and concluded that the location made an accidental slip highly improbable, according to the FIR. His friends, Navdeep Jindal and Tarun Mittal, accompanied the family to inspect the cliff.

The family alleged that Siya Goyal's phone was constantly busy and that she frequently mentioned her "friend" Chetan, leading them to believe the two were involved in a romantic relationship.