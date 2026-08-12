"I'm Literally In Tears": Man Earning Rs 2 Crore A Year Says He's Constantly Stressed

A professional earning around Rs 2 crore a year has become the focus of a viral LinkedIn discussion after an acquaintance described him as visibly exhausted and struggling with the pressures of his high-paying corporate job. Sampark Sachdeva shared the experience on LinkedIn after meeting the professional, who reportedly earns around Rs 2 crore annually and takes home roughly Rs 11–12 lakh a month. Despite the impressive salary, Sachdeva said the man often appears drained and overwhelmed by work.

"Every time I meet him, he is falling apart. "I am literally in tears." "I don't know how long I can do this." And he isn't saying this casually. He actually looks exhausted. Sometimes, quite literally, on the verge of tears," Sachdeva wrote.

Notably, senior and highly paid roles often come with demanding targets, major decisions, people management and a much higher level of responsibility.

At first, Sachdeva found it difficult to understand how someone earning such a large salary could be so unhappy. But he soon realised that the high income could itself be linked to the stress.

"Maybe you don't get to Rs 2 crore without carrying a level of responsibility, expectations, targets, people, decisions and pressure that someone earning Rs 20 lakh simply doesn't experience," he said.

Sachdeva used the experience to question the common idea that a higher salary automatically leads to a better life. "Would you rather earn Rs 2 crore and be miserable? Or earn Rs 30 lakh and have a lot more peace? Or is there actually a third option? Can you earn ₹2 crore and still be happy? Because somewhere along the way, we have created this strange equation. More money = more success = better life." Sachdeva added.

See the post here:

Is More Money Really Worth More Stress?

The post sparked a wider discussion about the trade-off between income and peace of mind. The discussion also challenged the idea that money and happiness always move together.

One user wrote, "Wealth without inner peace is just a heavy cage built of gold. True power is knowing how much is enough so your work serves your life, not your life serving your work." Another commented, "The problem is not money; it's peer/family/friends pressure. If someone is earning more than you, you tend to jump and switch to a new bigger package, and this is a never-ending story. Hence, the expectations never reduce, but the joy of earning reduces drastically. So, be happy with what you have and stop comparing."

A third user added, "The goal is probably not choosing between wealth and happiness but building a life where success does not come at the cost of your health, relationships, and peace of mind."