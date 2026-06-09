Solar storms are powerful bursts of energy released by the Sun that can affect the space environment around Earth. Also known as geomagnetic storms, these happen when charged particles and radiation from the Sun interact with Earth's magnetic field. They are usually triggered by solar flares or coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which send large amounts of solar material into space. Most people are familiar with the impact solar storms can have on technology. They can disrupt satellite operations, communication systems, GPS services, and even power grids.

However, a question that often arises is whether these solar events can also affect human health. Speaking with NDTV, Dr. Satish Koul, Principal Director & Unit Head - Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said that scientists have explored this possibility, although current evidence remains limited and inconclusive.

Are Humans Directly Exposed To Solar Storm Radiation?

The good news is that people on Earth are generally well protected from the harmful effects of solar storm radiation. Earth's magnetic field acts as a natural shield, preventing most dangerous solar particles and radiation from reaching the planet's surface.

Because of this protective barrier, individuals going about their daily lives are not directly exposed to the radiation from solar storms. While these events can create beautiful auroras in some parts of the world, they do not usually pose a direct health risk to the general population.

Can Solar Storms Affect Heart Health?

Researchers have studied whether geomagnetic disturbances may have an indirect influence on cardiovascular health. Some studies have reported a slight increase in cases of heart attacks, irregular heart rhythms, and fluctuations in blood pressure during periods of intense geomagnetic activity.

Scientists are still trying to understand why this might happen. One theory suggests that changes in the magnetic environment could influence the body's biological rhythms or affect the nervous system. However, they caution that the findings are not strong enough to establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship. More research is needed before firm conclusions can be drawn.

What About Mental Health and Sleep?

Another area of interest is the possible impact of solar storms on mental well-being and sleep patterns. A few studies have found links between periods of heightened geomagnetic activity and increased reports of anxiety, depression, mood changes, and sleep disturbances.

Researchers believe this could be related to the way the brain uses electrical signals to communicate. Since the human nervous system relies on electrical activity, some scientists speculate that changes in Earth's magnetic field may subtly influence neurological processes. Dr. Koul said, "The human brain relies on electrical signals, and some researchers speculate that magnetic field variations could subtly affect neurological processes. However, these findings remain controversial and require further investigation."

However, these findings remain controversial. Many experts point out that the evidence is inconsistent, and further studies are required.

Who Faces The Highest Risk?

While the average person is unlikely to experience any significant effects, certain groups may be more vulnerable during major solar events.

Airline crews and passengers travelling on high-altitude polar routes can be exposed to increased levels of radiation when strong solar storms happen. Although the risk is generally low, aviation authorities monitor solar activity to ensure safety.

Astronauts face a much greater challenge because they operate outside Earth's protective atmosphere and magnetic field. During major solar events, they may be exposed to higher levels of radiation. This is why space agencies closely track solar activity and implement protective measures whenever necessary.

What Does Current Research Say?

Despite years of investigation, there is still no strong scientific evidence showing that solar storms pose a major health threat to people on Earth. Most of the reported effects are indirect, relatively small, and not fully understood.

Scientists continue to examine whether the observed links between geomagnetic activity and health conditions are genuine or simply coincidental. While some studies suggest a possible link between cardiovascular issues, mood changes, and sleep disturbances, the overall evidence remains inconclusive.

For now, there is little reason for the general public to worry about solar storms from a health perspective.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.