Waking up after a full night's sleep only to feel groggy or mentally drained can be frustrating. This isn't always about how many hours you sleep but often about what's happening beneath the surface. Your sleep quality, blood sugar balance, nutrient levels, hydration and even daily habits can be the reason you still feel tired after what seems like a full night of rest.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra lists the subtle factors that could be affecting your sleep health. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Feeling tired all the time is not always about 'not sleeping enough'. Sometimes the issue is deeper: stress, blood sugar imbalance, nutrient deficiencies, overstimulation, or poor sleep quality. Your body doesn't just need sleep. It needs recovery."

Reasons You Wake Up Tired After A Full Night's Sleep

1. Poor sleep quality

"You can sleep for 8 hours and still get poor quality rest," the nutritionist says. Waking up exhausted after a full night of sleep may mean you are missing out on restorative deep sleep. Fragmented sleep can leave you feeling drained rather than refreshed and energised.

2. Blood sugar spikes

"Late dinners, sugar or irregular eating can affect deep sleep & energy the next morning," she adds. When blood sugar drops too low, your body perceives it as an emergency. It releases stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol to raise glucose levels, pulling you out of deep sleep.

3. Too much caffeine

Too much caffeine can disrupt sleep and leave you feeling groggy. Even with a full eight hours in bed, excess caffeine can alter your natural sleep architecture. "Even afternoon coffee can affect sleep quality more than you realise," Batra mentions.

4. Stress

According to the nutritionist, stress keeps the body "alert". Your mind may be asleep, but your nervous system may still feel unsafe or overstimulated.

5. Nutrient deficiencies

Low levels of vitamin D, vitamin B12, iron and magnesium can all contribute to fatigue. When your body lacks these essential nutrients, even a long night of sleep cannot fix the underlying causes of low energy.

Your body needs a wind-down signal. Bright lights, scrolling and overstimulation at night can confuse your sleep cycle. "Real rest is not just about hours slept. It's about recovery, hormones, nervous system & overall health," she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.