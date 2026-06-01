High-functioning anxiety is a term used to refer to the internal feeling that people experience at work even though they may appear to excel at performing tasks. The signs of this mental health condition are often missed or normalised in work culture, as it has a positive effect on productivity and overall performance. The societal stigma and the fact that many people judge before understanding mental health conditions are what often drive people to conceal their experiences and stop them from openly talking about them in the first place.

It is important to note that high-functioning anxiety is not formally diagnosed, but it can silently affect people who tend to struggle internally, but their performance remains unaffected. This is common in high-pressure jobs and normalised in corporate culture. When the measurement of success is solely judged based on external achievements rather than inner satisfaction, then high-functioning anxiety serves as a way for a person to push forward instead of changing their internal feelings.

7 Signs Of High-Functioning Anxiety At Work

1. Constant Overthinking

The pattern of high-functioning anxiety makes the person experiencing it replay reality in their heads and think of other outcomes that favour what they actually want to happen. It can involve replaying meetings, emails and conversations in your head and thinking of what you could have done differently to lead to better and favourable outcomes.

2. Perfectionism

Perfectionism is a possible sign of high-functioning anxiety, as people who have it have a fear of mistakes. In addition, excessive self-criticism is also a byproduct that leads to people over scrutinising their daily actions and thinking of alternative outcomes that can make them appear faultless in the eyes of others.

3. Trouble Switching Off

Another possible sign is struggling with the ability to mentally switch off after work, constantly thinking about what they have pending to achieve. If you find yourself thinking about work even after office hours, then you need to establish better workplace boundaries to preserve your mental health.

4. Overworking To Cope

When a high-functioning anxiety episode strikes an individual, they tend to overwork to cope with the anxiousness. Their brain switches to taking on even more tasks to distract themselves to avoid feeling anxious in the first place. The constant loop of overworking to cope with the anxiety pushes people towards burnout, which has physical and mental health effects that linger for a while. You need to calm and centre your brain and compartmentalise life and work to make sure your brain can deal with the challenges effectively.

5. Physical Symptoms

The physical symptoms of high-functioning anxiety can result in headaches, fatigue and even muscle tension as the body and brain are connected. When the brain is constantly on edge, so is the body, and it tends to result in physical symptoms that may not go away unless a mental cleanse takes place.

6. Need For Control

The need for control is another sign of high-functioning anxiety, and it can also lead to having difficulty in delegating tasks. This is especially common among managers and those in management positions that have to lead a team of people with different personalities. The result of this sign can also result in feelings of anxiety when team members don't offer their support in collective tasks that need contributions from every team member.

7. Fear Of Failure Despite Success

High-functioning anxiety can often make people feel that they can fail at any time despite being successful at the workplace. The most talked-about manifestation in this regard is the imposter syndrome that makes people feel like they don't deserve to be in the position that they have and can fail at any time. Someone else deserves this position, and you have wrongfully acquired this position, so you have to prove yourself by drowning yourself in extra work tasks.

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Why High-Functioning Anxiety Often Goes Unnoticed

High-functioning anxiety often goes unnoticed as society rewards productivity. Mental health stigma exists in the workplace as people pass judgement on external reactions rather than understanding internal motivations. The standard establishment of being busy means being successful is unfounded, as internally people may be struggling just to keep their head above water.

It is important to note that high-functioning anxiety is not formally diagnosed under the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), but people experience it on a daily basis.

Impact On Health And Productivity

High-functioning anxiety can impact health and productivity when it overrides your brain and influences behaviour. The ability to manage exceeds the way it is enforced in every corporate culture, as it can even lead to the following:

Burnout risk as detailed in the Social Sciences and Humanities Open journal.

Sleep disturbances can also occur where people can stay awake for hours overthinking their actions that may have influenced what unfolded in reality.

Reduced long-term performance that affects their overall job satisfaction.

When Should You Seek Help?

If you are experiencing the signs of high-functioning anxiety, then you need to consult a medical professional for help if:

The anxiety is interfering with daily life or affecting others around you that are offering support.

Physical symptoms persist that don't go away even after you rest or receive the necessary pain-relief measures.

Emotional exhaustion that pushes you to switch your brain off when it is supposed to operate and react accordingly.

Simple Ways To Manage High-Functioning Anxiety

If you are looking for ways to manage high-functioning anxiety effectively and take charge of your mental well-being, then you should:

Set boundaries at work that balance your professional commitments and demand for personal time.

Practise deep breathing exercises and take planned short breaks to give your mind and body a break.

Limit overchecking emails and messages that drive your brain to switch to the high-functioning anxiety mode.

Seek therapy or counselling to get expert advice, and being able to openly address your concerns in a non-judgemental space can be mentally healing.

Dr Nimesh Desai, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist and Former Director, IHBAS, Delhi, explains, "Anxiety is a deeply internal experience that shows up both mentally and physically-people may feel constant worry, racing thoughts, or even physical symptoms like a rapid heartbeat and sweating."

High-functioning anxiety is a manageable condition that requires timely identifying the signs and managing them. You need to be aware of what you are feeling and not fear how or what is needed to preserve your mental health. By doing so, you can prevent burnout that may need months to heal, both physically and mentally.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.