NEET Cancellation Stress Taking A Toll? Here's How To Stay Calm Before Re-Exam

The cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 following allegations of a paper leak has left lakhs of students emotionally exhausted, anxious, and mentally drained. With reports suggesting that the re-examination may take place in late June, many aspirants are now dealing with uncertainty, disrupted study plans, sleep problems, and intense pressure to prepare all over again. Experts say prolonged academic stress can affect concentration, memory, emotional stability, appetite, and even physical health if not managed properly. Mental health professionals are also warning that competitive exam stress, especially after unexpected setbacks, may increase the risk of burnout, panic, emotional breakdowns, and severe anxiety among students.

Why NEET Cancellation Stress Feels So Overwhelming

"The uncertainty surrounding NEET re-examinations can significantly impact students' mental and physical health, often causing anxiety, poor sleep, irritability, lack of concentration, headaches, and emotional exhaustion. From a medical perspective, prolonged stress increases cortisol levels, which can negatively affect memory, focus, and overall exam performance," said Dr Sumalatha Vasudeva Consultant - Psychologist, Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Kengeri, Bengaluru.

For many students, NEET preparation involves months or even years of disciplined study, coaching, social isolation, and emotional pressure. The sudden cancellation of the examination after such intense preparation can trigger frustration, helplessness, anger, and fear about the future. Experts say uncertainty itself becomes mentally exhausting because students feel they are stuck in a prolonged state of pressure without closure. Many aspirants are also struggling with fear of losing momentum before the re-exam.

Also read: Using Humour, Memes And Constant Distraction To Cope? Emotional Burnout May Be Hiding In Plain Sight

Stress Can Affect Both Mind And Body

According to Dr Vasudeva, students should avoid constantly checking social media rumours or discussions related to the exam, as this can heighten panic and confusion. Maintaining a structured routine, eating balanced meals, staying hydrated, and getting 7-8 hours of sleep are essential to keep the mind calm and focused. Short breaks, light exercise, deep breathing, and meditation can also help reduce stress levels. Students may experience:

Sleep disturbances

Headaches

Fatigue and low energy

Poor concentration

Irritability and emotional breakdowns

Loss of appetite or stress eating

Anxiety and panic symptoms

In severe cases, burnout can also reduce memory retention and study efficiency.

Avoid Studying For Extremely Long Hours

Experts say many students make the mistake of increasing study hours aggressively after exam disruptions. However, excessive studying without proper rest may worsen mental exhaustion and reduce productivity. "Rather than trying to study excessively, students should focus on revision and consistency. Parents also play an important role by offering reassurance and avoiding unnecessary pressure or comparisons. A re-exam is only a temporary setback, not a measure of a student's intelligence, capability, or future success," advises Dr Vasudeva. Instead, students should focus on:

Short, structured revision sessions

Practising mock tests calmly

Maintaining realistic daily targets

Taking regular breaks between study blocks

Consistency is considered more effective than panic-driven overstudying.

Sleep Is Crucial Before Competitive Exams

Mental health experts say sleep deprivation directly affects memory, concentration, and emotional control. Students preparing for the re-exam should:

Maintain a fixed sleep routine

Avoid late-night doomscrolling or exam discussions

Reduce excessive caffeine intake

Give the brain enough recovery time

Proper sleep may improve focus and information retention during revision.

Also read: How Men Can Beat The Burnout With These 6 Simple Tips

Avoid Constant Social Media Comparisons

Continuous exposure to topper routines, rank discussions, paper leak debates, or panic-filled social media posts may increase stress levels further. Experts recommend limiting unnecessary online discussions that create fear or self-doubt. Instead, students should focus on their own preparation pace and mental wellbeing.

Parents Also Play An Important Role

Mental health professionals say family pressure can unintentionally worsen exam stress. Parents should:

Avoid comparing children with others

Encourage emotional support instead of constant performance pressure

Watch for signs of severe anxiety or emotional withdrawal

Help maintain a calm home environment

Emotional reassurance can significantly improve a student's coping ability during stressful periods.

Physical Activity Can Reduce Anxiety

Even short periods of movement may help lower stress hormones and improve mood. Experts recommend:

Walking

Stretching

Light exercise

Deep breathing practices

Physical activity can improve blood circulation and help reduce mental fatigue during long study schedules.

When Should Students Seek Professional Help?

Experts advise seeking mental health support if students experience:

Panic attacks

Persistent crying spells

Severe insomnia

Loss of motivation

Thoughts of hopelessness

Inability to study due to anxiety

Timely counselling or psychological support may help students manage emotional distress more effectively. The uncertainty surrounding the NEET-UG re-exam has become a major source of emotional stress for students across the country. While academic preparation remains important, experts say protecting mental health, sleep, emotional balance, and physical wellbeing is equally essential before appearing for the re-examination.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.