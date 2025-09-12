Nutritionist Reveals 4 Surprising Causes Of Brain Fog And Tips To Manage It

Brain fog is a feeling of mental cloudiness that can impact daily life, causing difficulty concentrating, memory problems, and mental fatigue. It's not a medical diagnosis but rather a symptom of underlying issues affecting cognitive function. Nutrition plays a significant role in brain health and certain dietary habits can either exacerbate or alleviate brain fog.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares some common dietary inputs that cause brain fog and how you can reverse it with targeted lifestyle changes. In the caption, she writes, "Brain fog isn't a vague complaint; it's a neuro-metabolic signal. It reflects impaired communication between the gut, brain, and immune system, often triggered by subtle but consistent dietary inputs."

What causes brain fog?

1. Blood sugar levels

Erratic glucose levels—especially from refined carbs, ultra-processed snacks, or even fruit-only meals lead to glucose variability, which affects hippocampal function and attention span.

To avoid this, remove refined sugars and high-GI foods from your diet. Instead, add low-GI carbs (millets, sweet potato), fibre, and protein-rich meals to maintain stable glucose levels.

2. Gut dysbiosis

The gut microbiota play a direct role in the synthesis of GABA, serotonin, dopamine, and short-chain fatty acids (like butyrate)—all crucial for cognitive resilience. Diets low in prebiotic fibre and polyphenols fail to nourish this system, resulting in a sluggish gut-brain axis.

To avoid this, minimise intake of excess caffeine, a low-fibre diet and frequent antibiotics. Include fermented foods (curd, kanji, pickled vegetables), prebiotic fibre (onion, banana, garlic), and polyphenol-rich foods (berries, green tea) in your daily meals.

3. Artificial sweeteners and additives

Aspartame, MSG, and even certain food colourants can alter glutamate transmission, overstimulate NMDA receptors, and promote oxidative stress in the brain. Especially relevant in people with existing stress, poor sleep, or hormonal imbalances.

Avoid diet sodas, flavoured yoghurts, colored candies and instant noodles. Instead, consume natural sweeteners (dates, jaggery in moderation) and antioxidant-rich foods (amla, citrus fruits, turmeric, nuts).

4. Chrononutrition

Avoid late-night snacking, skipping breakfast and inconsistent eating windows. Instead, regulate your meal timings, have dinner early and eat a protein-rich breakfast to support cognitive rhythm.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.