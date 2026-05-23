Mental Illness Burden Nearly Doubles Globally Since 1990, Says New Lancet Study

Mental health is becoming one of the biggest public health challenges in the world. A new research published in The Lancet found that nearly 1.2 billion people were living with mental disorders in 2023. The study is based on data from 204 countries and territories under the Global Burden of Diseases 2023 project. This is a rise of almost 95.5% compared with 1990, which means the number of cases has almost doubled in a little over three decades.

For the study, the researchers tracked 12 mental disorders and examined how age, gender and geography affected the burden. The findings suggest that mental health problems are no longer a secondary issue but a major global concern affecting productivity, education and overall quality of life.

The numbers become even more serious when disability is considered. Mental disorders are now the leading cause of years lived with disability worldwide and account for more than 17% of all disability globally. In 2023, mental disorders ranked as the fifth largest contributor to disability-adjusted life years (DALYs). This is a measure that combines years lost because of illness and reduced quality of life.

Anxiety disorders and major depressive disorder remained the most common conditions, while young people aged 15-19 years carried the highest burden. Women were found to have higher rates than men across many age groups.

Global Numbers Show A Sharp Rise

The study estimated that around 1.2 billion people were living with some form of mental disorder in 2023. This means nearly one in every seven people around the world was affected. Back in 1990, the number was much lower, showing how rapidly mental health challenges have increased over time. Anxiety and depression were the main causes of this increase, together making up a large share of the total burden. Personality disorders also showed noticeable growth.

Mental disorders have gone ahead of conditions such as cardiovascular disease, cancer and musculoskeletal disorders when disability impact is measured. This is important because mental illness may not always lead to death, but it can reduce productivity, affect relationships, interrupt education and lower life satisfaction for many years. Researchers also warned that the trend may continue if countries fail to strengthen mental health systems and early support services.

Anxiety And Depression

Anxiety disorders remained the largest contributor to the overall mental illness burden. People experiencing anxiety may struggle with constant worry, fear, panic attacks and sleep problems. Major depressive disorder followed closely, affecting mood, energy levels and daily functioning.

The study highlighted that adolescents and young adults were among the most vulnerable groups. The age group of 15 to 19 years showed the highest burden globally. This finding is important because problems beginning in teenage years often continue into adulthood. School pressure, social media use, uncertainty about jobs, loneliness and family stress are frequently discussed as contributing factors.

Gender differences were also clear. Around 620 million women globally were living with mental disorders in 2023, compared with about 552 million men.

Indian Findings: A Growing Concern

India has one of the world's largest populations, which means even moderate mental illness rates translate into very large numbers of affected people. India has seen rising concern around anxiety, depression and stress-related disorders, especially among young people and working-age adults.

Experts have repeatedly pointed out that many people still do not receive treatment because of limited access to mental health services, stigma and shortage of specialists. The challenge becomes larger because India has a young population, and the global study found that mental illness burden peaks during adolescence and late teenage years.

Urban pressures, competitive education systems, employment uncertainty, financial stress and rapid lifestyle changes are often linked with rising mental health concerns in the country. At the same time, awareness is improving, leading more people to seek help and diagnosis than in previously.

For India, these findings act as a warning and an opportunity. Expanding counselling services in schools, improving access in smaller towns and strengthening community mental health programs could help reduce long-term impact.

What The Study Means For The Future

The new findings make one thing clear: mental health can no longer stay on the sidelines of public policy. Nearly doubling case numbers since 1990 shows that the problem is expanding faster than many health systems can handle. Mental illness affects education, jobs, families and economic growth, making it a social issue as much as a medical one.

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