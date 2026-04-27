Social Anxiety Disorder: Here Are Some Practical Tips To Keep Yourself Calm

Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD), also known as social phobia, is a common mental health condition where people experience intense fear or anxiety in everyday social situations. This is not the usual nervousness like feeling shy at a party. SAD causes a persistent fear of being judged, embarrassed, or scrutinised by others, which leads to avoiding any sort of interactions all together. This fear can stem from worries about saying something wrong, appearing awkward, or showing physical signs of anxiety like blushing, sweating, or trembling.

The condition affects millions of people across the world. The symptoms of SAD usually start in childhood or adolescence and continue into adulthood if untreated. Physical symptoms include a racing heart, nausea, or dizziness, while emotional ones are self-consciousness and a sense of impending humiliation. People with SAD think that their fears are too much but feel powerless to control them. This tends to impair work, school, relationships, and daily life. Studies show that early intervention through therapy, like cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), or medication can significantly improve quality of life. While the condition affects several people, it is important that you take necessary steps to keep yourself calm. Here are some practical tips to keep yourself calm if you have social anxiety disorder.

Tips To Keep Yourself Calm

1. Practice Deep Breathing

Deep breathing provides immediate relief during anxious moments, signaling your body to shift from fight-or-flight mode to relaxation. Try the 4-7-8 technique: inhale for 4 seconds, hold for 7, exhale for 8, and repeat this 4 times before entering a social gathering or event. This slows your heart rate and quiets racing thoughts, making it easier to engage without panic.

2. Use Grounding Techniques

Grounding pulls your focus to the present, interrupting thoughts of worry about others. Name 5 things you see, 4 you can touch, 3 you can hear, 2 you can smell, and 1 you can taste, right there in the moment. This sensory exercise, often called the 5-4-3-2-1 method, helps you to reconnect with your surroundings and reduces the intensity of social fears.

3. Challenge Negative Thoughts

SAD thrives on beliefs like 'Everyone will think I'm stupid.' Pause and question such thoughts: What's the evidence? What's a more balanced view, like 'Most people are focused on themselves'? Replacing 'I must be perfect' with 'It's okay to stumble' helps to rewire your mindset over time. Journaling these shifts daily can help you stay calm in the long-term.

4. Mindfulness

Mindfulness trains your brain to stay present rather than thinking of the worst case scenarios. Spend 5 minutes daily focusing on your breath or surroundings, gently redirecting your thoughts. Apps or guided sessions for beginners can make this simple. Over weeks, it reduces your social dread. You can start by noticing how your feet feel on the ground during a walk. This mindful presence reduces tension during real interactions.

5. Acts Of Kindness

Shifting focus outward helps to reduce self-absorption. Hold a door, smile, or say 'hello' to a stranger. These micro-interactions help build confidence. Research shows kindness helps to boost mood and build connection, making you feel less isolated. Start small to avoid overwhelm, and gradually expand your comfort zone.

6. Gradually Face Your Fears

Avoiding situations and people reinforces the anxiety, so use exposure. Rank scary situations from least to most daunting, like making small talk at a store before a party. Tackle one weekly, staying as long as you can tolerate it. Pair this with breathing for support.

7. Build Self-Esteem Daily

Low self-worth fuels SAD, so affirm your strengths. List three things you like about yourself each morning that are unrelated to performance. Surround yourself with supportive people who value you. Over time, this inner security will help you overcome social pressures, and help you interact more freely.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.