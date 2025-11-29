Weeklong Social Media Cutback Linked To Better Mental Health, Study Finds

Multiple studies have highlighted the link between social media use and mental health challenges. Now, a new study suggests that even a brief break from social media could significantly boost young adults' mental well-being.

The research, published in JAMA Network Open, followed 295 participants aged 18 to 24 who agreed to limit their social media use for one week. Each participant reduced their screen time from nearly two hours a day to about 30 minutes.

According to the study, after seven days, the participants completed mental health surveys. The findings showed notable improvements: anxiety symptoms fell by 16.1%, depression by 24.8%, and insomnia by 14.5%. The biggest gains were seen in people who already had more severe depression at the start of the study. However, there were no changes reported in levels of loneliness.

Dr John Torous of Harvard Medical School, a co-author of the study, told The New York Times that reducing social media should not replace professional mental health treatment. He added that the results varied widely, with some participants experiencing strong benefits while others saw little difference. Since the study was not a randomised trial, experts say expectations may have influenced the outcomes.

Despite this, some specialists believe the research adds important insight. Mitch Prinstein of the American Psychological Association said that social media breaks are an easy and cost-free way for young people to try improving their mental health. Still, experts note that earlier studies on digital detoxes have shown mixed results, and it remains unclear whether benefits last in the long term.