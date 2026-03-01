Elon Musk Shares X Has Hit Record High Usage Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

Elon Musk on Sunday announced that the social media platform X recorded its highest usage ever, marking a historic milestone for the company. Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk shared this update in response to a post by X product manager Nikita Bier, who noted that the platform had recorded its highest traffic in history that day.

Highest usage of 𝕏 ever https://t.co/jvq87EDkEq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 1, 2026

On July 15, 2024, X had previously set its highest usage record, recording 417 billion global user-seconds. This number surpassed the previous record of 76 billion US user-seconds and set a new high for user engagement.

This announcement came at a time when global attention was focused on the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Consequently, people were using X in large numbers for the latest information and discussions, leading to a significant increase in activity on the platform.

The UAE shut down its airspace on Saturday following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which used drones, prompting retaliatory attacks from Tehran.

Hours after the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, they have launched another series of wide-ranging missile and drone strikes against Israel and US military bases across the Middle East.