Social Media Platform X Down, Users Report Issues Worldwide

A sudden technical problem left many people unable to use the social media platform X on Saturday. According to Downdetector, users faced trouble as services stopped working properly for some time.

Elon Musk-owned X, faced an outage on Saturday. The disruption affected the operations on mobile as well as on desktop.

The company had not immediately issued an official statement at the time of writing.

According to DownDetector, 57 per cent of users reported issues with the website, followed by 30 per cent who experienced problems with the feed and timeline, while 12 per cent flagged issues with the app. Users from different countries reported the issue in accessing the site.

Meanwhile, Reddit also experienced an outage around the same time. Users reported difficulties accessing both its app and website.

According to DownDetector, complaints started rising within a short time.

The disruptions on both platforms caused inconvenience to users, though there was no immediate official response regarding the cause of the outages.