Social anxiety is a type of anxiety disorder that causes intense fear or discomfort in social situations, often stemming from the fear of being judged, embarrassed, or negatively evaluated by others. In the workplace, this can seriously impact performance, communication, and growth. People with social anxiety may avoid meetings, struggle with presentations, or hesitate to express opinions, even if they have valuable input. Over time, it can lead to missed opportunities and lower confidence. However, with the right strategies and a gradual approach, it's possible to manage and reduce social anxiety, making professional environments more comfortable and productive. Keep reading as we share tips to help you overcome social anxiety at work.

10 Tips to help you overcome social anxiety at work

1. Start with small interactions

Begin by initiating short conversations with coworkers like greeting someone in the morning or commenting on the weather. These low-pressure interactions can gradually build your comfort level in social settings.

2. Prepare in advance

Before meetings or presentations, rehearse what you want to say. This reduces uncertainty, which is a key trigger for anxiety. You can jot down bullet points or practice in front of a mirror to boost your confidence.

3. Challenge negative thoughts

Pay attention to self-critical thoughts like "Everyone will think I'm stupid." Replace them with realistic ones like "Everyone gets nervous sometimes." Cognitive reframing can reduce the emotional charge behind social fear.

4. Focus on the work, not perfection

Shift your attention from how you're being perceived to what you're trying to communicate or achieve. Doing your job well is more important than seeming flawless.

5. Practice deep breathing

If you feel anxious before a meeting or conversation, practice slow, deep breathing to calm your nervous system. This simple tool helps reduce physical symptoms like a racing heart or shaky voice.

6. Use body language wisely

Maintain open posture, eye contact, and a slight smile even if you're nervous. Confident body language can influence how others respond to you and even help you feel more self-assured.

7. Set realistic goals

Instead of expecting to suddenly become outgoing, aim for small wins like contributing one idea during a team meeting. Over time, these add up and help reshape your self-image.

8. Seek support or mentorship

Confiding in a trusted colleague or mentor can offer encouragement and practical advice. Sometimes just knowing someone understands your struggle can ease anxiety.

9. Limit caffeine and sugar

High doses of caffeine or sugar can mimic and worsen anxiety symptoms. Staying hydrated and choosing calming herbal teas or balanced meals can help stabilise your mood.

10. Consider professional help if needed

If social anxiety is severely affecting your work life, therapy especially Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) can be very effective. Online therapy or workshops focused on workplace anxiety can also offer structured support.

Managing social anxiety is a process. Be patient with yourself and celebrate progress, no matter how small. With consistent effort, workspaces can become less intimidating and more empowering.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.