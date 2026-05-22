AIIMS Bhopal Study Urges Advanced Screenings For Children With Sickle Cell Disease

A recent study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has stressed the need for early and advanced health screening in children suffering from sickle cell disease (SCD), after researchers found signs of hidden heart, kidney and sleep-related complications in a large number of patients.

The study was conducted on Thursday by the Department of Pediatrics's Division of Pediatric Nephrology and Hypertension, and has been published in the journal International Pediatric Nephrology.

The research was carried out by Dr. Harshitha S. under the guidance of Dr. Girish Chandra Bhatt.

Researchers studied children with sickle cell disease to understand the impact of the illness on blood pressure, sleep, heart health and kidney function.

The findings are especially important for Madhya Pradesh, where sickle cell disease affects a large number of people, particularly in tribal areas.

According to the study, many children showed serious health problems that could not be detected through routine medical tests.

Doctors used 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM), which revealed hidden blood pressure abnormalities in several patients, including high blood pressure during sleep.

The study also found that obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) was common among children with sickle cell disease.

Researchers said that children suffering from sleep apnea had greater risk of damage to blood vessels and the heart.

In another important finding, nearly 71 per cent of the children showed signs of early cardiovascular or vascular injury, even in cases where blood pressure appeared normal during regular hospital visits.

The research also highlighted early kidney complications.

Proteinuria, considered an early warning sign of kidney damage, was found in many children.

More sensitive kidney tests using cystatin C detected reduced kidney function in a significant number of patients, while traditional tests failed to identify several of these cases.

Dr. Girish Chandra Bhatt said the study underlines the importance of comprehensive care for children with sickle cell disease.

"These findings show that children with sickle cell disease require regular screening beyond routine blood tests. Early detection of hidden heart, kidney and sleep-related complications can help improve treatment and long-term outcomes," he added.

Researchers believe the study will help doctors develop better screening and treatment strategies for children suffering from sickle cell disease and reduce long-term complications associated with the disorder.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)