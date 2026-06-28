Obesity and metabolic syndrome are emerging as major health challenges among urban men in India, driven by changing lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and increasingly sedentary routines. Recent data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) highlights a steady rise in overweight and obesity among Indian men, with prevalence increasing from 18.9% in NFHS-4 to 22.9% in NFHS-5, and reaching 27.3% in NFHS-6. The burden is particularly high in urban areas, where nearly one in three men is overweight or obese.

Why Obesity Is More Than Just Excess Weight

According to Dr. Danendra Sahu, Senior Consultant and Unit Head, Endocrinology, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, obesity is not merely a cosmetic concern but a major driver of metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that includes excess abdominal fat, high blood pressure, elevated blood sugar, abnormal cholesterol levels, and high triglycerides. Together, these significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnoea, and certain cancers.

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"Metabolic syndrome is becoming increasingly common among urban men because of sedentary lifestyles, calorie-dense processed foods, sugary beverages, chronic stress, and lack of physical activity. Many people remain unaware that abdominal obesity is often the earliest warning sign of underlying metabolic dysfunction," says Dr. Sahu.

One In Three Urban Adults May Be Affected

Research from multiple Indian cities suggests that nearly one in three urban adults has metabolic syndrome. The condition often develops silently, with many individuals experiencing no obvious symptoms until serious complications such as diabetes, heart disease, or stroke develop.

Health experts warn that because metabolic syndrome often remains undiagnosed for years, regular preventive health check-ups are essential, especially for men with a family history of diabetes or cardiovascular disease.

States Reporting The Highest Burden

The problem is especially pronounced in several Indian states. NFHS-6 reports the highest prevalence of overweight and obesity among men in Tamil Nadu (38.8%), Kerala (37%), Karnataka (36.4%), and Telangana (35.5%). Northern regions such as Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab also report high rates, highlighting the widespread impact of urbanisation, changing dietary habits, and reduced physical activity.

Why Belly Fat Matters More Than BMI

Dr. Sahu explains that central obesity, commonly measured through waist circumference, is often a better predictor of metabolic disease than body weight alone.

"Even individuals who appear only mildly overweight may have significant visceral fat around internal organs. This fat is metabolically active and increases insulin resistance, inflammation, and cardiovascular risk. Therefore, waist circumference should be assessed alongside body mass index during routine health evaluations," he says.

Visceral fat surrounding the liver, pancreas, and other organs is strongly associated with insulin resistance and chronic inflammation, making it a major contributor to metabolic syndrome.

Lifestyle Habits Fueling The Epidemic

Experts attribute the rising burden to a combination of unhealthy lifestyle factors, including:

Long hours of desk-based work and prolonged sitting

Lack of regular physical activity

Frequent consumption of ultra-processed foods and sugary beverages

High-calorie, nutrient-poor diets

Chronic workplace stress

Poor sleep quality and irregular sleep schedules

These factors often coexist, accelerating weight gain and increasing the risk of metabolic disorders.

Simple Lifestyle Changes Can Reverse The Risk

The encouraging news is that metabolic syndrome is largely preventable and, in many cases, reversible through sustained lifestyle modifications.

"Simple measures such as engaging in at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity every week, maintaining a balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains and lean proteins, reducing processed foods and sugary beverages, managing stress, getting adequate sleep, and undergoing regular health check-ups can substantially reduce the risk," Dr. Sahu advises.

Even modest weight loss and increased physical activity can significantly improve blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and cholesterol.

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Early Screening Can Prevent Serious Complications

Dr. Sahu also stresses the importance of early detection, particularly for men with a family history of obesity, diabetes, or heart disease. "Routine monitoring of blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol levels, and waist circumference helps detect metabolic abnormalities before serious complications develop. Early intervention is far more effective than treating advanced disease," he adds.

As India's cities continue to expand and lifestyles become increasingly sedentary, obesity and metabolic syndrome are expected to remain major public health challenges. Health experts emphasise that greater awareness, regular health screening, and sustainable lifestyle changes are essential to curb this growing epidemic. Addressing abdominal obesity early may not only prevent diabetes and heart disease but also improve long-term health, productivity, and quality of life among urban men.