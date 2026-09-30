The relationship between sleep and metabolic health has received increasing attention over the past decade. Research suggests that sleep may matter as much as diet and physical activity when it comes to glucose regulation. A sugary dessert can cause a short rise in blood glucose. Poor sleep, when it becomes a regular pattern, may affect blood sugar for much longer. Over time, this can contribute to insulin resistance, impaired glucose tolerance, and type 2 diabetes.

How Poor Sleep Affects Blood Sugar

Your body uses sleep to regulate several processes involved in blood sugar control. During normal sleep, insulin secretion, glucose use, appetite, and energy expenditure are adjusted through hormonal and nervous system activity. When you regularly sleep too little or sleep poorly, these processes can become disrupted.

One of the first changes may be reduced insulin sensitivity. Studies have found that even a few nights of restricted sleep can reduce the body's response to insulin. Blood glucose may then remain higher even when the pancreas is producing insulin normally. If this continues, the pancreatic beta cells have to work harder to maintain normal glucose levels. Over time, this may contribute to prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.

Sleep deprivation can also raise cortisol levels by activating the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis. Cortisol encourages the liver to release more glucose into the bloodstream and can make insulin less effective. Increased sympathetic nervous system activity may add to this effect.

The Link Between Sleep and Appetite

The effect of poor sleep does not stop with insulin. Sleep also influences the hormones that help control hunger.

When you do not get enough sleep, leptin levels may fall while ghrelin levels rise. This can leave you feeling hungrier the next day. You may also find high-calorie foods, particularly those high in refined carbohydrates and fat, harder to resist. That can lead to eating more than you intended, which may gradually affect body weight and blood sugar.

The pattern matters. Sleeping less than six hours a night has been associated with a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes than getting around seven to nine hours. Sleep quality matters as well. Frequent awakenings, irregular sleep timings, and conditions such as obstructive sleep apnoea have been linked with impaired glucose regulation.

If you already have diabetes, poor sleep can make glucose management harder. You may see higher fasting glucose, greater fluctuations during the day, and more difficulty reaching your usual glucose targets. Sleep problems can sometimes explain why blood sugar remains difficult to control despite appropriate medication, diet, and exercise.

A Dessert and a Poor Night's Sleep Are Different

It is easy to compare a sugary dessert with a night of poor sleep because both can affect blood glucose. Their effects, however, are different.

A single dessert will usually cause a temporary rise in glucose after eating. The size of that rise depends on the portion, the ingredients, and what else you eat with it. For example, having a small dessert after a meal that contains protein and fibre may produce a different glucose response from eating the same dessert on an empty stomach.

Repeated sleep deprivation is a different issue. When you sleep poorly night after night, insulin sensitivity, cortisol regulation, appetite, and nervous system activity can remain affected. This repeated disruption may have greater long-term consequences than an occasional dessert for someone who is otherwise healthy.

For people with diabetes or prediabetes, the distinction is especially useful. You do not need to treat one dessert as a metabolic failure. Regularly sleeping five or six hours, however, is worth addressing.

What You Can Change Tonight

Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep. More importantly, try to keep your bedtime and wake-up time reasonably consistent, including on weekends.

If you use your phone or laptop late at night, reduce screen exposure before bed. Keep caffeine earlier in the day if it interferes with your sleep. Alcohol may make you feel sleepy initially, but it can fragment sleep later in the night.

Pay attention to symptoms that may point to a sleep disorder. Loud snoring, pauses in breathing noticed by someone else, morning headaches, repeated night-time awakenings, or marked daytime sleepiness deserve medical assessment. Obstructive sleep apnoea is particularly important because it has been associated with insulin resistance and abnormal glucose metabolism.

Sleep cannot replace a balanced diet, regular physical activity, or appropriate diabetes treatment. It does, however, influence how your body handles glucose. If your sleep has been poor for months, improving it may be one of the more practical changes you can make alongside the usual steps for protecting your metabolic health.

(By Dr. Aditya Phadte, Consultant Endocrinologist, Manipal Hospital, Goa)

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