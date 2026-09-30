Let's agree, all of us face constipation at some point in our lives. In simple terms, it refers to having difficulty with bowel movements, including passing hard, dry and lumpy stools that can be difficult or painful to push out. If this happens only occasionally, it can still be manageable. But some people who don't focus on their diet and don't consume enough fibre may face this issue more often. And let's be honest, it's unpleasant and uncomfortable.

When you're struggling with constipation, your entire mood and routine can get affected. Dr Pal Manickam shares 10 food items that can help you deal with the issue better.

Check out the list of the top 10 food items to eat when you feel constipated:

1. Isabgol/psyllium husk

This supports digestive health and regular bowel movements. According to the expert, if you are not meeting the minimum requirement of 25 grams of fibre, you must add psyllium husk to your regimen. It is rich in soluble fibre, but you should start slowly and make sure to drink plenty of water. Warm water is better. He advises that if you experience bloating when adding these foods to your diet, start slowly and give your gut some time to get used to them.

2. Kiwi

According to the doctor, multiple studies have shown that kiwi fruit can help improve constipation, especially when eaten along with the skin.

3. Prunes/dried plums

The doctor suggested adding a small amount to your diet rather than consuming too many at once.

4. Soaked raisins/Kishmish

They contain sorbitol, which draws water into the gut and can help make constipation better.

5. Flax seeds

They are rich in insoluble fibre, which adds bulk to the stool and helps it move through the gut more easily.

6. Papaya

It has a high water content and is low in FODMAPs, making it a good option that is less likely to cause gas or bloating.

7. Guava

Eat it as a whole fruit rather than having it as a juice to get the benefits of its fibre.

8. Oats/Dali

They contain a mix of soluble and insoluble fibre. Soluble fibre forms a gel that helps regulate stool consistency.

9. Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are rich in insoluble fibre, which is good for the gut.

10. Bhindi/okra

It contains a gel-like substance called mucilage and is very rich in soluble fibre.

Eat well and take care of your gut.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.