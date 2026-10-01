The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner's Task Force, Rajendranagar Zone, in coordination with the CDSCO, seized unauthorised cosmetics worth around Rs 7 lakh during raids on three shops in Nampally on September 30.

The joint teams inspected Beauty Ladies Emporium, Beauty Queen Shop and SJ Medical Shop in Habeeb Nagar following information about the alleged sale and distribution of cosmetics suspected to have been imported from Pakistan.

The seized stock included whitening creams, soaps and other beauty products manufactured in Pakistan. CDSCO officials who examined the products said they had not been issued the mandatory Registration Certificate required for import into India.

"The products were found to be unauthorised for sale and import into India," officials said.

According to the CDSCO public notice cited by police, certain cosmetics in this category contained heavy metals beyond permissible limits, potentially posing health risks to consumers.

The seized products included brands such as Goree, Chandni, Faiz, Navia, Parlie Goldie, Aneeza, Noor Gold, Arzoo, Sandal, Face Fresh, Fakhra Gold, Golden Pearl, Sadaf and Welcome, among others.

Police identified Mohammad Fazal, Mohammad Ayan, Mohammad Riyazuddin, Syed Abid Ali and Syed Ismail in connection with the alleged sale of the products. The investigation also covers Madina Cosmetic at Santhosh Nagar, where Syed Ismail was allegedly found selling similar cosmetics.

Police said some of the Hyderabad sellers allegedly failed to maintain proper purchase bills, invoices and other documents relating to the source of the products.

The preliminary enquiry has pointed to an alleged Mumbai-based supplier, who is suspected of arranging the cosmetics from outside India and supplying them to dealers in Hyderabad. Investigators are tracing the supplier and examining the suspected links between the Mumbai dealer and the local sellers.

Police are also verifying the role of other persons, including Riyazuddin, and checking whether additional stock was stored in a godown. The location, ownership and quantity of the suspected stock are being verified.

A case has been registered under Sections 123 and 318(4) of the BNS and Sections 18-C and 27-A of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The investigation will focus on tracing the alleged import route, examining purchase and transport records, checking financial transactions, identifying the Mumbai supplier and locating other persons involved in the distribution network.

Police have advised consumers not to purchase or use the identified cosmetics and warned individuals and establishments against their sale, distribution or advertisement.

Citizens have been urged to report information about the illegal sale, possession or transportation of such products through Dial-112 or Hyderabad City Police helplines. Police said the identity of informants would be kept confidential.

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