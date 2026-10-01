We are all aware of the nutritional value of Greek yoghurt. What differentiates it from regular yoghurt is its thick, creamy texture and high protein content. People often use Greek yoghurt in a variety of dishes, from smoothies and breakfast bowls to tacos and nachos, for the flavour it lends. However, only a few may be aware of its other benefits. Greek yoghurt's nutrient-dense profile can go a long way in supporting overall health. It is loaded with probiotics and can also support gut health. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain also underlines one of its biggest health benefits through a post on Instagram. This food item, according to her, can improve blood sugar levels as well.

“According to so many studies, this one food has actually been shown to manage and reduce type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance. And that has to be Greek yoghurt, which is a source of probiotics,” she says.

The nutritionist goes on to explain that several studies have shown how fermented dairy products like Greek yoghurt could have a positive impact on insulin sensitivity. According to her, probiotic foods such as

Greek yoghurt are rich in Lactobacillus bacteria, which could help alter the composition of gut microbes.

Jain further explains that probiotic foods could also support better insulin secretion in the body. Studies have also shown that consuming probiotics in Greek yoghurt could increase the production of short-chain fatty acids, which could improve insulin sensitivity and help manage blood sugar levels.

“If you know someone who has insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes, do share this with them and ask them to start eating Greek yoghurt,” she says.

Now that you know about the many health benefits associated with Greek yoghurt, you can consciously include it in your diet. And if you already enjoy it, this might just be another reason to appreciate this creamy, protein-rich food. After all, being aware of what we eat can go a long way.

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