Lady A singer Charles Kelley has opened up that he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that develops in the plasma cells of the bone marrow. The 45-year-old country music star shared the diagnosis in a video alongside his wife, Cassie Kelley, explaining that a series of unexpected rib fractures led doctors to conduct extensive blood tests. One of those tests ultimately detected multiple myeloma, leading to the diagnosis. Kelley, who is a founding member and co-lead vocalist of the Grammy-winning country trio Lady A, said he feels healthy and remains hopeful about his treatment. He also highlighted how much multiple myeloma treatment has advanced in recent years. But what exactly is multiple myeloma, and why can it cause seemingly unrelated problems such as bone fractures, tiredness and kidney issues?

What is multiple myeloma?

"Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that develops in plasma cells, a specialised type of white blood cell found in the bone marrow," said Dr Pawan Kumar Singh, Vice Chairman, BMT, ShardaCare - Healthcity. Plasma cells normally produce antibodies that help the immune system fight infections. In multiple myeloma, abnormal plasma cells multiply uncontrollably and produce an abnormal protein known as monoclonal protein or M-protein. As these abnormal cells accumulate in the bone marrow, they can interfere with the production of healthy blood cells and affect organs including the bones and kidneys. The National Cancer Institute also notes that myeloma cells can weaken bones and reduce the bone marrow's ability to make healthy blood cells.

Why can multiple myeloma cause bone pain and fractures?

Bone problems are among the important features of multiple myeloma. According to Dr Singh, abnormal plasma cells can stimulate processes that break down bone. This can make bones weaker and increase the risk of fractures. Persistent pain may occur in areas such as the back, ribs or hips. This is particularly relevant in Kelley's case, as he said unexpected rib fractures led doctors to investigate further and eventually identify the cancer.

However, an unexplained fracture does not automatically mean a person has multiple myeloma. Bone fractures can have many causes, and persistent or unexplained bone pain should be evaluated by a doctor.

Feeling tired could be more than just fatigue

Multiple myeloma can affect the bone marrow's ability to produce normal blood cells. This can contribute to anaemia. "Because normal blood-cell production can also be affected, some patients develop anaemia, resulting in tiredness, weakness, breathlessness or reduced exercise tolerance," Dr Singh explained. The NCI lists tiredness, weakness and trouble breathing among symptoms that can occur with multiple myeloma, although these symptoms can also be caused by many other health conditions.

Multiple myeloma can affect the kidneys

The disease can also affect kidney function. In addition, bone breakdown can cause calcium levels in the blood to rise, a condition known as hypercalcaemia. "Elevated calcium may cause excessive thirst, frequent urination, constipation, nausea, confusion or weakness," said Dr Singh. The NCI similarly lists thirst, frequent urination, constipation, nausea, muscle weakness and confusion among possible symptoms of high calcium associated with multiple myeloma.

Can multiple myeloma have no symptoms?

Multiple myeloma does not always cause obvious symptoms in its early stages. Some plasma-cell disorders may be detected during blood or urine testing carried out for another reason. This is one reason why persistent, unexplained symptoms such as bone pain, unusual fractures, prolonged fatigue or recurrent infections should not simply be dismissed. At the same time, having one of these symptoms does not mean a person has multiple myeloma. Diagnosis requires appropriate medical testing.

How is multiple myeloma diagnosed?

Doctors may use a combination of blood and urine tests to look for abnormal proteins and other changes associated with the disease. Diagnosis can also involve examination of the bone marrow and imaging tests to look for bone involvement. The exact investigations depend on the patient's symptoms and clinical situation.

How is multiple myeloma treated?

Treatment is personalised and depends on factors such as the patient's age, overall health, disease characteristics and response to treatment. Dr Singh said treatment may include combinations of targeted medicines, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, corticosteroids and stem-cell transplantation in suitable patients. The NCI lists several treatment approaches, including targeted therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, corticosteroids and high-dose chemotherapy followed by stem-cell transplant. Newer approaches, including CAR T-cell therapy, are also part of the evolving treatment landscape. Not every patient requires the same treatment, and the treatment plan can change depending on how the disease responds.

Is multiple myeloma curable?

"While multiple myeloma is currently considered a treatable but generally incurable cancer, advances in treatment have significantly improved disease control and survival for many patients," Dr Singh said. Multiple myeloma as a cancer that is not currently considered curable, while noting that advances in treatment mean it can be managed like a chronic disease in some people. For patients and families, this means that a diagnosis of multiple myeloma does not tell the whole story. The outlook can vary depending on disease characteristics, overall health, response to treatment and other factors.

When should you see a doctor?

Persistent or unexplained bone pain, fractures occurring with relatively little trauma, ongoing fatigue, unusual weakness, recurrent infections or symptoms such as excessive thirst and frequent urination should be discussed with a healthcare professional. These symptoms are not specific to multiple myeloma, but persistent or unexplained changes warrant medical evaluation. For Charles Kelley, unexpected rib fractures became the clue that led doctors to investigate further. His experience also highlights why unexplained bone problems may sometimes require more than a routine approach, particularly when symptoms persist or occur without an obvious cause. Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that begins in plasma cells and can affect the bone marrow, bones, kidneys and other parts of the body. Bone pain and fractures, anaemia-related fatigue and high calcium levels are among the problems that can occur.

While the disease is generally not considered curable at present, treatment options have expanded considerably. Early diagnosis, appropriate monitoring and an individualised treatment plan can play an important role in managing the disease.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.