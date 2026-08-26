A 15-year-old boy from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, has reportedly recovered after developing symptoms linked to rabies, making his case an extraordinary one. According to reports, the boy, identified as Karan, was bitten by a stray dog in December 2025. He reportedly received two rabies vaccine doses initially, but his condition later worsened. By March 2026, he was showing serious symptoms including hydrophobia, excessive salivation and unusual sounds. His family then took him to a government health facility in Varanasi, where he was reportedly treated for 22 days, and administered rabies vaccines. He was given two additional special doses along with the five regular vaccines, with the total being seven injections. The infection subsided, and he regained full consciousness. The reports say he gradually improved and has since returned to school.

The news has now raised a major question; can someone actually survive rabies after neurological symptoms have appeared? Doctors say that while recovery is exceptionally rare, it is not completely impossible. However, this case should not be interpreted as proof that rabies has become treatable after symptoms begin. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that rabies is almost invariably fatal once clinical symptoms develop. There have been a small number of documented survivors, but many have experienced serious neurological complications.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Chirag Tandon, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-HealthCity, said that such a recovery would be an "extraordinary medical event" and should be viewed as an exception rather than a change in the established understanding of rabies.

Why Is Rabies Usually Fatal After Symptoms Appear?

Rabies is a viral infection that attacks the nervous system. After entering the body, the virus can travel through nerves to the brain and spinal cord. Once it reaches the central nervous system and clinical symptoms appear, it can cause severe inflammation and damage to the brain and other parts of the nervous system.

Early symptoms may include fever, weakness, pain or an unusual tingling or burning sensation around the bite wound. As the disease progresses, symptoms can include hydrophobia, agitation, confusion, hallucinations, abnormal movements, difficulty swallowing, paralysis and breathing problems.

Dr Tandon explains that once advanced neurological symptoms such as hydrophobia, confusion, agitation, weakness, paralysis, abnormal movements or breathing difficulties develop, there is no reliably effective curative treatment for rabies. Intensive care can support breathing, circulation and other vital functions, but the chances of survival remain extremely poor.

So, Can Someone Survive Symptomatic Rabies?

Yes, but it is extraordinarily uncommon. A small number of rabies survivors have been documented worldwide. Some survived after intensive-care treatment, but doctors still cannot reliably predict which patients will recover or explain why one person survives while another does not.

Dr Tandon points to the well-known case of Jeanna Giese, a 15-year-old American girl who survived symptomatic rabies in 2004. Her treatment involved what became known as the Milwaukee protocol, which used intensive supportive care and medications intended to help the brain and body cope with the infection.

However, the Milwaukee protocol has not been established as a reliably effective treatment for clinical rabies. Its use does not mean that doctors now have a dependable cure once symptoms have appeared.

What Makes The Mirzapur Case Unusual?

The reported recovery is unusual because the boy was described as having symptoms commonly associated with clinical rabies. According to a report in NDTV, he developed hydrophobia, excessive salivation and unusual vocalisations after being bitten by a stray dog.

However, experts say that a complete medical evaluation of such a case is important before drawing conclusions. Rabies can be difficult to confirm, particularly before the disease reaches its advanced stages. The boy's vaccination history, laboratory findings, antibody levels, clinical records and exact treatment would all need to be carefully examined.

This is why one unusual recovery cannot establish that a new rabies treatment has been discovered. As Dr Tandon explains, the case should be considered medically remarkable, but it does not change the fact that symptomatic rabies remains almost invariably fatal.

Why Rabies Prevention Is Still The Best Protection

The most important lesson from this case is that people should never wait for symptoms after a potentially risky animal bite.

Rabies is different from many infections because it can be prevented very effectively after exposure if treatment is started promptly. This is known as post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). It can include wound care, rabies vaccination and, when indicated, rabies immunoglobulin or monoclonal antibodies.

If a person is bitten or scratched by an animal that could have rabies:

Wash and flush the wound immediately with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes.

Seek medical attention immediately, even if the wound looks small.

Take rabies vaccination as advised by a healthcare professional.

Depending on the exposure, rabies immunoglobulin or monoclonal antibodies may also be needed.

Do not wait to see whether the animal develops symptoms before seeking medical advice.

Avoid home remedies or substances that can irritate the wound.

Vaccinating Dogs Can Prevent Human Rabies

Prevention also has to begin with controlling rabies in animals. "Prevention also depends heavily on vaccinating dogs, because dogs account for the vast majority of human rabies cases globally," said Dr Tandon. Vaccinating dogs is therefore one of the most effective ways to prevent human infections.

"A rare recovery from symptomatic rabies is medically remarkable, but it should not create false reassurance. Rabies is one of the clearest examples in medicine where timely prevention can mean the difference between complete protection and an almost invariably fatal disease," added Dr Tandon.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.