The arrival of the monsoon brings much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat. However, the rainy season also marks the beginning of several health concerns, particularly stomach and intestinal infections. Cases of diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and food poisoning tend to rise sharply during this time, leading to increased hospital visits across the country. A report in TOI says that there has been a seasonal surge in gut infections as monsoon rains contaminate water sources and create favourable conditions for bacteria, viruses, and parasites to grow.

Speaking to TOI, Prof. Dr. S M Fayaz, Lead & Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, said, "The rainy season brings some much-needed relief from the heat of summer. However, it also provides a perfect climate for disease-causing microorganisms to grow and spread."

Dr. Fayaz explains, "Any food not stored correctly, not completely cooked, or contaminated in any way can become a place for bacteria to multiply and will be very susceptible to getting contaminated during the rainy season. Street vendors serving food from dirty locations, cut fruits being sold from carts, unwashed raw salads, and dairy products that are not kept at the right temperature could all be at risk of contamination during the monsoon season."

Flooding and waterlogging often mix sewage with drinking water supplies, increasing the risk of gastrointestinal illnesses. Children, older adults, and people with weakened immunity are especially vulnerable. While these infections are common during the rainy season, simple precautions can significantly reduce the risk and help people stay healthy throughout the monsoon.

Why Do Gut Infections Increase During Monsoon?

The monsoon season creates an ideal environment for harmful microorganisms. Increased humidity and moisture allow bacteria and viruses to multiply rapidly. Heavy rainfall can contaminate drinking water by mixing sewage and waste with water supplies.

Food contamination also becomes more common during this period. Uncovered food, improperly stored meals, and food sold in unhygienic conditions can easily harbour germs. Street food, which is often exposed to rainwater, flies, and dust, poses a greater risk during the monsoon. Also, stagnant water and poor sanitation in crowded urban areas further increase the chances of infection.

Common Symptoms To Watch Out For

Gut infections can vary in severity, but some common symptoms include:

Frequent diarrhoea

Nausea and vomiting

Stomach cramps or abdominal pain

Bloating and indigestion

Fever

Loss of appetite

Weakness and dehydration

If symptoms persist for more than two days, or if there is severe dehydration, blood in stools, or high fever, you should seek medical attention immediately.

Preventive Steps To Stay Safe

1. Drink Safe And Clean Water

Contaminated water is one of the leading causes of monsoon-related gut infections. Drink only filtered, boiled, or purified water. Avoid consuming water from unknown sources, especially during flooding or waterlogging.

2. Maintain Proper Hand Hygiene

Washing hands with soap before eating, after using the toilet, and after returning home can prevent the spread of infection-causing germs. Hand hygiene remains one of the simplest and most effective preventive measures.

3. Avoid Unhygienic Street Food

Street food is often exposed to dust, flies, and contaminated water during the rainy season. It is advisable to avoid uncooked, cut, or uncovered food that are sold outdoors. Opt for freshly prepared, hot meals instead.

4. Wash Fruits And Vegetables Thoroughly

Raw fruits and vegetables may carry harmful microbes. Wash them properly under clean running water before consumption. Peel fruits, whenever possible, before eating.

5. Eat Freshly Cooked Food

Food spoils faster in humid weather. Avoid consuming stale leftovers or food that has been left outside for long periods. Freshly cooked meals are generally safer.

6. Store Food Properly

Perishable items such as milk, meat, and cooked food should be refrigerated promptly. Proper storage helps prevent bacterial growth and reduces the risk of food poisoning.

7. Boost Immunity

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, proteins, and probiotics can support gut health and strengthen immunity. Staying hydrated is equally important, especially if you have diarrhoea.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.