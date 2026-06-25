Veteran singer Alka Yagnik received the Padma Bhushan on Tuesday (June 23) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Two years ago, the singer took to social media to share about her rare hearing loss condition. She said, "To all my fans, friends, followers and well wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I'm missing in action. It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack...This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares."

After receiving the prestigious award, the 60-year-old playback singer took to Instagram to share a note. She wrote, "Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges."

Alka Yagnik suffers from sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL), which is the most common type of permanent hearing loss. This hearing loss can affect one ear or both ears and may develop gradually over time or happen suddenly. While the singer's hearing loss occurred due to a viral infection, there can be several other factors that can damage your hearing. Read on to know other factors that can damage hearing.

Factors That Can Damage Hearing

1. Exposure To Loud Noise

One of the most common causes of hearing damage is repeated exposure to loud sounds. Listening to music at very high volume through earphones, attending loud concerts, or working around machines can harm the delicate hair cells inside the inner ear. These cells help send sound signals to the brain, and once they are damaged, they do not grow back. Even a single episode of extremely loud noise, such as an explosion or firecracker, can affect hearing. Keeping the volume at a moderate level and using ear protection in noisy places can reduce the risk.

2. Ageing

As people grow older, their hearing becomes weaker naturally. This age-related hearing decline happens because the structures inside the ear gradually wear down over time. Older adults may find it difficult to hear high-pitched sounds or follow conversations, especially in crowded or noisy places. Although ageing cannot be prevented, regular hearing check-ups and protecting the ears from loud sounds can help slow down further damage.

3. Use Of Certain Medicines

Some medicines can have harmful effects on hearing. These are known as ototoxic medicines. Certain antibiotics, cancer treatments, and very high doses of pain-relieving medicines may affect the inner ear and lead to temporary or permanent hearing loss. People should always take medicines exactly as prescribed by a doctor.

4. Inserting Objects Into The Ear

Many people use cotton buds, hairpins, or other objects to clean their ears. This habit can push earwax deeper into the ear canal, injure the eardrum, or cause infections. The ear usually cleans itself naturally. If excess earwax causes discomfort or blocks hearing, it is safer to consult a healthcare professional instead of trying to remove it at home.

5. Head Injuries

A severe blow to the head can damage the ear structures, hearing nerves, or areas of the brain responsible for hearing. Accidents during sports, road crashes, or falls may lead to sudden hearing issues. Wearing helmets while riding bicycles or motorcycles and following safety measures during sports can lower the chances of head injuries and related hearing damage.

6. Smoking And Unhealthy Lifestyle Habits

Smoking reduces blood flow to different parts of the body, including the ears. Poor blood circulation can damage the sensitive cells involved in hearing. Excessive alcohol consumption, poor diet, and lack of exercise may also increase the risk of hearing problems. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle helps in good blood circulation and keeps the ears functioning properly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.