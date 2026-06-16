Do you often ask people to repeat themselves, struggle to follow conversations in crowded places, or feel like others are mumbling? While these changes may seem like a normal part of ageing, they could be signs of presbycusis, also known as age-related hearing loss. Presbycusis is a slow, progressive, and bilateral sensorineural impairment primarily affecting high-frequency hearing. It results from a combination of cumulative inner-ear hair cell damage, nerve degeneration, and metabolic changes. Hearing aids and listening strategies are the standard management. According to a study on journal Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery, untreated hearing loss is increasingly recognised as a significant independent risk factor for cognitive decline and dementia

What Is Presbycusis?

Presbycusis is the gradual loss of hearing that occurs as people age. It typically affects both ears and usually develops over several years. The condition occurs due to age-related changes in the inner ear, hearing nerve, and other parts of the auditory system. Long-term exposure to loud noise, certain medical conditions, and genetic factors may also contribute to hearing decline.

Also read: The Connection Between Hearing Loss And Other Health Conditions

Because the hearing loss progresses slowly, many people may not realise their hearing has worsened until communication becomes noticeably difficult.

Common Signs And Symptoms

The earliest symptoms of presbycusis often involve difficulty understanding speech rather than an inability to hear sounds altogether. Common warning signs include:

Frequently asking others to repeat themselves Difficulty following conversations in noisy environments Trouble hearing high-pitched sounds Feeling that people are mumbling Increasing the television or phone volume Difficulty hearing women's or children's voices Ringing or buzzing in the ears (tinnitus)

Many individuals find that they can hear sounds but struggle to clearly understand words, especially in crowded settings such as restaurants, family gatherings, or public places.

Why Does It Happen?

Several factors may contribute to age-related hearing loss, including:

Natural Ageing

Changes in the delicate structures of the inner ear can affect the ability to process sounds.

Long-Term Noise Exposure

Years of exposure to loud music, machinery, traffic noise, or workplace noise can damage hearing.

Chronic Health Conditions

Conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease may affect blood flow to the inner ear.

Certain Medications

Some medicines can damage hearing when used over long periods or at high doses.

Genetics

Family history may influence an individual's risk of developing hearing loss.

How Can It Affect Daily Life?

Untreated hearing loss can impact much more than communication. People with hearing difficulties may become socially withdrawn because conversations become frustrating or exhausting. Research has also linked untreated hearing loss to increased risks of loneliness, depression, cognitive decline, and reduced quality of life. Early identification and management can help individuals remain socially active and independent.

Also read: Loud Music Linked To Permanent Hearing Loss, Warned AIIMS Experts

When Should You See A Doctor?

Consider seeking medical advice if you:

Frequently struggle to hear conversations

Have difficulty understanding speech in noisy places

Experience persistent ringing in the ears

Notice hearing loss affecting work or daily activities

A hearing evaluation can help determine the cause and severity of hearing problems.

Can Presbycusis Be Treated?

While age-related hearing loss cannot usually be reversed, several treatments can improve hearing and communication. Options may include:

Hearing aids

Assistive listening devices

Communication training

Managing underlying medical conditions

Modern hearing aids are smaller, more advanced, and more effective than ever before, helping many people regain confidence in social situations.

Tips To Protect Your Hearing

Even as you age, you can take steps to support hearing health:

Avoid prolonged exposure to loud noise

Use ear protection in noisy environments

Control diabetes and high blood pressure

Avoid smoking

Schedule regular hearing check-ups

Seek treatment early if symptoms develop

If conversations seem harder to follow, especially in noisy environments, presbycusis may be the reason. Age-related hearing loss develops gradually, but early diagnosis and treatment can make a significant difference. Paying attention to the warning signs and seeking timely medical care can help protect communication, independence, and overall quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.