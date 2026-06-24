Alka Yagnik Addresses Health Concerns After Padma Bhushan Honour: 'It Has Been A Difficult 2 Years'

Alka Yagnik was conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday at the second investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Soon after receiving the honour, the veteran singer shared a heartfelt note on social media, opening up about her prolonged absence from the public eye due to health challenges. Shedding light on her journey, she also expressed immense gratitude for the love and support she received during this difficult phase as she slowly returns to normal life.

She started her post with, "For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health, and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way."

Speaking about receiving the Padma Bhushan after this period, Alka Yagnik said the moment was deeply emotional and humbling, especially because it represented not just recognition of her work but also the unwavering support of her audience.

Then she added, "Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges."

She further described the milestone as symbolic of strength and resilience, sharing that she is gradually finding her way back and chose to attend the ceremony as a tribute to her fans.

"This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey."

Alka Yagnik also extended her gratitude to the country's leadership and authorities for honouring her with the award.

"I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for conferring upon me this extraordinary honour. I accept it with immense humility and respect."

She concluded by thanking her fans once again, crediting them for being a constant source of strength throughout her journey.

"Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me. Today, I didn't just accept an award - I felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey. Thank you. Love, Alka."



Alka Yagnik made headlines when she revealed her diagnosis of a rare hearing disorder. In June 2024, the singer shared a picture of herself and explained how she lost her hearing completely after stepping off a flight.



Alka Yagnik holds many records to her credit. She has sung the maximum number of female solo songs in her Bollywood career, alongside Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.



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