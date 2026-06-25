Ila Arun's Powerful Message For Those 'Doubting Alka Yagnik' After Viral Wheelchair Video: "Miracles Happen"

Alka Yagnik was conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan on June 23. The singer took to Instagram to share an update on her health and to express gratitude. She has been quietly battling a rare condition called sensorineural hearing loss. Ila Arun has now shared a note for people 'doubting Alka Yagnik', and she also mentioned that the recent Padma Bhushan winner will be back in "full swing".

What's Happening

Ila Arun wrote, "To those doubting Alka Yagnik ji, I've been seeing comments that she 'cannot sing anymore' after being honoured with the Padma Bhushan. This is disheartening. For any artist — singer, painter, actor — being told you can't do what you love is deeply painful. Art lives in the soul, not just the voice, the hand, or the stage."

She added, "Alka ji has given India decades of magic. The whole country is proud of her Padma Bhushan, and rightly so. Let's not forget what she's given us. Miracles happen. Strength returns. And voices find their way back. I've had the joy of singing many songs with her, and I'm looking forward to singing with her again."

"I love you, dear Alka — your strength, your positivity. I see you coming back in full swing. With lots of love and blessings," concluded Ila Arun.

Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik have collaborated on various songs from films such as Karan Arjun, Amanaat, Naajayaz, Bandish, and the most popular one is Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from Khal Nayak.

Alka Yagnik's Health Update On Instagram

Alka Yagnik received the Padma Bhushan honour from President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday at the second investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

A day later, she took to Instagram to share an emotional note about her condition.

She started her post with, "For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health, and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way."

Then she added, "Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges."

She further described the milestone as symbolic of strength and resilience, sharing that she is gradually finding her way back and chose to attend the ceremony as a tribute to her fans.

"This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey."

Alka Yagnik also extended her gratitude to the country's leadership and authorities for honouring her with the award.

"I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for conferring upon me this extraordinary honour. I accept it with immense humility and respect."

She concluded by thanking her fans once again, crediting them for being a constant source of strength throughout her journey.

"Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me. Today, I didn't just accept an award - I felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey. Thank you. Love, Alka."

Fans Concerned About Alka Yagnik

Soon after her Padma Bhushan win, Alka Yagnik become the subject of concern among fans after a video showing her being assisted in a wheelchair surfaced online. The clip emerged shortly after the singer spoke candidly about her ongoing health struggles while accepting the Padma Bhushan.

Earlier today, Alka Yagnik assured fans and well-wishers that she is well, after a clip of her in a wheelchair went viral online last night. The clip emerged shortly after the singer spoke candidly about her ongoing health struggles while accepting the Padma Bhushan.

Alka Yagnik wrote, "Thank you for your love, concern and countless good wishes. I have seen the concern surrounding a video from the ceremony and would like to assure everyone that I am well and progressing positively in my recovery. After a long and memorable day at the Padma felicitation, I was simply fatigued and requested a wheelchair while leaving."

She continued, "Please do not worry. I feel much better and remain deeply grateful for the prayers and support that continue to strengthen me. My heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble President of India, the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for this tremendous honour."

"Let us celebrate this joyous occasion together. With gratitude and love, Alka Yagnik," she concluded.

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