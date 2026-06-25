Alka Yagnik Reacts To Viral Wheelchair Video Amid Health Battle: 'I Was Simply Fatigued, Please Don't Worry'

Veteran singer Alka Yagnik has taken to social media to assure fans and well-wishers that she is well, after a clip of her in a wheelchair went viral online last night. The clip emerged shortly after the singer spoke candidly about her ongoing health struggles while accepting the Padma Bhushan.

Alka Yagnik wrote, "Thank you for your love, concern and countless good wishes. I have seen the concern surrounding a video from the ceremony and would like to assure everyone that I am well and progressing positively in my recovery. After a long and memorable day at the Padma felicitation, I was simply fatigued and requested a wheelchair while leaving."

She continued, "Please do not worry. I feel much better and remain deeply grateful for the prayers and support that continue to strengthen me. My heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble President of India, the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for this tremendous honour."

"Let us celebrate this joyous occasion together. With gratitude and love, Alka Yagnik," she concluded.

Alka Yagnik's Health Update On Instagram

Alka Yagnik was conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan on June 23. The veteran singer received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday at the second investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

A day later, she took to Instagram to share an emotional note about her condition.

She started her post with, "For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health, and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way."

Then she added, "Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges."

She further described the milestone as symbolic of strength and resilience, sharing that she is gradually finding her way back and chose to attend the ceremony as a tribute to her fans.

"This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey."

Alka Yagnik also extended her gratitude to the country's leadership and authorities for honouring her with the award.

"I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for conferring upon me this extraordinary honour. I accept it with immense humility and respect."

She concluded by thanking her fans once again, crediting them for being a constant source of strength throughout her journey.

"Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me. Today, I didn't just accept an award - I felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey. Thank you. Love, Alka."

About Alka Yagnik

Alka Yagnik remains one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music. She is the most popular music artist of all time on YouTube, with mentions in the Guinness World Records for 17 billion streams in 2021 and 16.6 billion in 2020. As of 2026, she continues to be the most-streamed weekly music artist on the platform.

Over the years, she has won numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards, two Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, and seven Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer.

Her timeless songs such as Ek Do Teen, Chura Ke Dil Mera, Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se, and Taal Se Taal Mila continue to remain fan favourites, cementing her legacy as one of the finest playback singers in Indian cinema.

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