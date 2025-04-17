Alka Yagnik And Daughter Syesha Kapoor Buy A Lavish Luxury Apartment In Mumbai

Alka Yagnik and her daughter Syesha Kapoor have recently made waves in Mumbai's real estate market with a powerful move. The acclaimed playback singer and her daughter have purchased a luxurious apartment in Andheri West for Rs 11.5 crore, as reported by the Indian Express.

Spanning 2,297 square feet, the property is located in Oberoi Sky Heights, a tower that Alka Yagnik already calls home. The deal was officially registered on April 15, and the transaction included a stamp duty of Rs 57.5 lakh.

Last year, Alka Yagnik made headlines when she revealed her diagnosis of a rare hearing disorder. In June 2024, the singer shared a picture of herself and explained how she lost her hearing completely after stepping off a flight.

Alka Yagnik wrote, “To all my fans, friends, followers, and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well-wishers who have been asking me why I'm missing in action.”

“It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware. As I attempt to come to terms with it, please keep me in your prayers,” the singer added.

Alka Yagnik is known for lending her voice to Bollywood's iconic songs, such as Udja Kale Kawan, Oodhni, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, and Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein.

Over the years, her contributions to Indian music have earned her the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer seven times.