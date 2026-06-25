Dengue is no longer confined to the monsoon season or traditional tropical hotspots. Across India and several parts of the world, health experts are reporting that dengue outbreaks are starting earlier, lasting longer, and affecting regions where the disease was previously uncommon. According to Dr. Harshad Limaye, Director, Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, climate change is playing a significant role in altering the way dengue spreads. "Dengue is no longer behaving like a strictly seasonal or limited tropical infection. Across many regions, doctors and public health teams are seeing dengue appear earlier, last longer, and reach areas where it was once uncommon. One major reason for this shift is climate change," he explains.

Why Climate Change Matters

Dengue is caused by a virus transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes. These mosquitoes thrive in warm, humid conditions and breed in clean stagnant water commonly found in flowerpots, coolers, tyres, construction sites, terraces, drains, and uncovered water containers.

As global temperatures rise and rainfall patterns become increasingly unpredictable, the environment is becoming more favourable for mosquito breeding and virus transmission.

Also read: The 48-Hour Fever Rule: How To Tell the Difference Between A Monsoon Viral Infection And Early Dengue

"These mosquitoes thrive in warm, humid environments. As temperatures rise and rainfall patterns become more unpredictable, the conditions around us are becoming more suitable for mosquito breeding and virus spread," says Dr. Limaye.

Warmer Temperatures Can Accelerate Dengue Spread

Experts note that higher temperatures can influence dengue transmission in several ways. Warmer weather helps mosquitoes develop faster, increases their biting frequency, and allows them to survive longer.

In addition, rising temperatures can shorten the time required for the dengue virus to mature inside the mosquito, enabling infected mosquitoes to spread the virus more quickly.

"This means that during favourable weather, dengue transmission can become faster and outbreaks can grow more quickly," Dr. Limaye adds.

Changing Rainfall Patterns Increase Risk

Traditionally, dengue cases surged during and after the monsoon season. However, changing weather patterns are making outbreaks less predictable.

Sudden heavy rainfall and flooding often leave behind pools of stagnant water that serve as mosquito breeding grounds. Surprisingly, drought conditions can also contribute to dengue risk.

"Droughts can increase dengue risk because families may store water in containers, which can become mosquito breeding sites if left uncovered," Dr. Limaye explains. As a result, both excessive rainfall and prolonged dry spells can create conditions that support mosquito growth.

Also read: WHO Issues First-Ever Guidance For Paediatric Dengue Treatments

Dengue Is Reaching New Areas

Climate change is also expanding the geographical reach of dengue. Warmer temperatures are enabling dengue-carrying mosquitoes to survive in areas that were previously too cool, including some higher-altitude and temperate regions. This means communities with little previous exposure to dengue may now face an increased risk of outbreaks.

While extremely high temperatures may reduce mosquito survival in some locations, experts believe the overall trend points toward a broader expansion of dengue risk zones.

Urbanisation Is Making The Problem Worse

Climate change is not acting alone. Rapid urbanisation is further contributing to the spread of dengue. Crowded cities, ongoing construction activities, poor drainage systems, waste accumulation, and irregular water supplies create ideal conditions for mosquito breeding. Increased travel and movement of people can then help spread the virus between communities.

"Human travel and daily movement can carry the virus from one area to another, allowing outbreaks to spread beyond their original location," says Dr. Limaye.

How To Protect Yourself

Health experts stress that dengue prevention should begin before cases start rising. Simple preventive measures include:

Checking homes and surroundings weekly for stagnant water

Covering water storage containers

Cleaning coolers and drains regularly

Properly disposing of discarded containers and tyres

Using mosquito repellents

Wearing protective clothing during the day

Unlike many other mosquitoes, Aedes mosquitoes are most active during daylight hours, making daytime protection particularly important.

Know The Warning Signs

Seek medical attention if fever is accompanied by:

Severe body aches

Headache

Pain behind the eyes

Skin rash

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Bleeding from gums or nose

Drowsiness

Sudden weakness

Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent serious complications. Climate change is reshaping dengue transmission by creating more favourable conditions for mosquitoes, altering rainfall patterns, and expanding the disease into new regions. While tackling climate change requires global action, experts emphasise that dengue prevention starts at home.

"Climate change may be a large global challenge, but dengue prevention still begins with small, consistent action around our homes and neighbourhoods," Dr. Limaye concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.