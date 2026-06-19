The World Health Organization (WHO) has released its first-ever guidance which is focused on developing dengue treatments specifically for children. Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that affects millions of people every year. With dengue cases rising rapidly across the globe, children have a higher risk of severe illness and complications. With the new guidance, WHO aims to accelerate research and encourage the development of medicines designed to meet the unique needs of children.

Dr Daniel Ngamije Madandi, Director of the Department of Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases at WHO, said, "Dengue is a growing threat to children, and silence is not an option. To prevent severe disease and save lives, children need access to safe, appropriate formulations and treatments designed for their needs."

Dengue has become a major public health concern. In 2024, more than 14 million cases and over 10,000 related deaths were reported globally. Children are among the most vulnerable groups, especially younger children who face a higher risk of severe disease. Despite the growing burden, there are currently no approved medicines that specifically treat dengue. WHO's latest guidance aims to change this by creating a clear roadmap for child-focused dengue treatment development.

Why Is The New Guidance Important

The guidance is based on WHO's first Paediatric Drug Optimization Process (PADO) for dengue. This process helps identify the most promising treatment options for children and highlights the research needed to bring these therapies to patients faster. The recommendations were developed following a WHO-convened meeting held in October 2025, where experts reviewed available evidence and discussed future priorities.

"Children must be considered from the beginning of dengue therapeutics development, not after products have already been designed for adults," said Dr Meg Doherty, Director, Science for Health at WHO. "This report provides a practical signal to researchers, developers, regulators and funders on what is needed to ensure that future dengue treatments are appropriate, acceptable and usable for children."

WHO says that children often need different medicine formulations, doses, and treatment approaches than adults. However, many dengue research programmes usually focus on the general population rather than children specifically. The new guidance aims to address this gap by ensuring that future therapies are safe, effective, and suitable for younger age groups.

Key Areas Of Focus

The WHO report outlines several priorities for researchers, pharmaceutical companies, and funding organisations. One major objective is to identify and advance antiviral medicines that can reduce the severity of dengue infection. The guidance also emphasises the need for child-friendly formulations, such as liquids or dispersible tablets, which are easier for children to take than standard tablets or capsules.

Another important focus is increasing investment in dengue research. WHO has highlighted the need for stronger collaboration among governments, health organisations, researchers, and industry partners to speed up the development of new treatments.

Rising Threat Of Dengue

Dengue, currently, doesn't have any specific antiviral treatment available. Early diagnosis and proper medical care remain the most effective ways to reduce the risk of serious complications. WHO believes that developing dedicated therapies for children could significantly improve treatment outcomes and save lives in countries where dengue is common.

WHO's first guidance on paediatric dengue treatments is a significant step toward improving care for children affected by dengue. Promising therapies, encouraging investment, and promoting child-friendly medicine development can help to accelerate the development of effective dengue treatments.

"DNDi welcomes the PADO report as an important step towards aligning the dengue therapeutics community around children's needs," said Dr Luis Pizarro, Executive Director, Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (Dndi). "By identifying priority candidates, formulation considerations and research gaps, the report can help developers and funders focus efforts where they can have the greatest impact for children living in dengue-endemic settings."

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