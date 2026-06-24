Alka Yagnik received the prestigious Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday (June 23) at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The veteran singer took to social media to share a note about receiving the award and also her health challenges. She wrote, "For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way."

Two years ago, the 60-year-old playback singer shared that she was diagnosed with "rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss due to a viral attack." In the post, she said, "To all my fans, friends, followers and well wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I'm missing in action. It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack...This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers. For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life." Read on to know more about sensorineural nerve hearing loss.

What Is Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SNHL)?

Sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) is the most common type of permanent hearing loss. It occurs when there is damage to the inner ear, especially the tiny hair cells in the cochlea, or to the auditory nerve that carries sound signals from the ear to the brain. Once these hair cells or nerves are damaged, they usually cannot repair themselves naturally. Sensorineural hearing loss can affect one ear or both ears and may develop gradually over time or happen suddenly.

Early Signs Of Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Some common early signs include:

Difficulty understanding conversations

Frequently asking others to repeat themselves

Needing to increase the volume of the television, radio, or phone

Trouble hearing high-pitched sounds

Feeling that people are mumbling or speaking unclearly

Experiencing ringing, buzzing, or hissing sounds in the ears (tinnitus)

Feeling tired or stressed after listening for long periods

Recognising these signs early is important because timely diagnosis and treatment can help prevent further hearing problems.

Types Of Sensorineural Hearing Loss

The main types of sensorineural hearing loss are:

Congenital SNHL: Present at birth and often caused by genetic factors or infections during pregnancy.

Present at birth and often caused by genetic factors or infections during pregnancy. Acquired SNHL: Develops after birth due to aging, infections, injuries, or exposure to loud noise.

Develops after birth due to aging, infections, injuries, or exposure to loud noise. Sudden SNHL: A rapid loss of hearing that occurs within a few hours or days and requires immediate medical attention.

A rapid loss of hearing that occurs within a few hours or days and requires immediate medical attention. Age-related SNHL (Presbycusis): Gradual hearing loss that occurs as people grow older.

Gradual hearing loss that occurs as people grow older. Noise-induced SNHL: Caused by prolonged exposure to loud sounds, such as machinery, music, or explosions.

Each type differs in its cause and progression, but all involve damage to the inner ear or hearing nerve.

Risk Factors For Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Several factors can increase the risk of developing sensorineural hearing loss:

Increasing age, particularly in older adults

Regular exposure to loud noises at workplaces, concerts, or through headphones

Family history of hearing loss

Ear infections or certain viral illnesses

Head injuries or trauma affecting the ear or brain

Medical conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and autoimmune diseases

Use of certain medications that can damage hearing, such as some antibiotics and chemotherapy drugs

Smoking and poor cardiovascular health, which may reduce blood supply to the inner ear

Treatment And Prevention Of Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Although sensorineural hearing loss is usually permanent, several treatment options can improve hearing and communication. Hearing aids are commonly used to amplify sounds and make speech easier to understand. For people with severe or profound hearing loss, cochlear implants may be recommended. These devices bypass damaged parts of the inner ear and directly stimulate the auditory nerve. In cases of sudden sensorineural hearing loss, prompt treatment with medications such as corticosteroids may help restore hearing. Speech therapy and auditory rehabilitation can also assist individuals in adapting to hearing changes.

Prevention focuses mainly on protecting the ears from damage. People should avoid prolonged exposure to loud sounds, use ear protection in noisy environments, and keep headphone volumes at safe levels. Regular hearing check-ups, especially for older adults and individuals at high risk, can help detect the condition early.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.