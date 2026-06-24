Every year, there is a significant rise in mosquito-borne diseases such as chikungunya in India. Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) have recently identified key bioactive compounds present in cow urine distillate (CUD) that demonstrate substantial antiviral activity against the Chikungunya virus. The research was published in the journal ACS Agricultural Science & Technology. It was led by Prof. Shailly Tomar and her team from the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Roorkee, in collaboration with researchers from leading Ayurveda and biomedical institutions across India.

IIT Roorkee researchers have identified key bioactive compounds in Ayurvedic Cow Urine Distillate (Gau Mutra Ark), demonstrating significant antiviral activity against the Chikungunya virus.



Led by Prof. Shailly Tomar and her team from the Department of Biosciences and… pic.twitter.com/vdDMYrjLTw — IIT Roorkee (@iitroorkee) June 20, 2026

"Researchers found that treatment with cow urine distillate reduced Chikungunya viral levels by more than 90 percent at safe concentrations, while an optimised combination of cow urine distillate, thymoquinone (derived from Nigella sativa), and piperine (from black pepper) achieved an impressive 99.85 percent reduction in viral load under laboratory conditions," mentioned a government report.

The study used an advanced combination of virology, metabolomics, molecular docking, and biochemical analyses to identify compounds responsible for antiviral activity. Further investigations identified that benzoic acid, hippuric acid, and oleic acid play significant roles in the antiviral effects observed. These substances demonstrated the ability to disrupt essential viral proteins necessary for replication, underscoring their potential as candidates for future antiviral medication development.

Major findings include:

In laboratory dishes containing cells infected with the Chikungunya virus, the researchers added small concentrations of the distillate. They found that a 2% concentration reduced the virus by about 90%, and a 4% concentration reduced it by over 99%.

They used chemical analysis to figure out exactly what molecules were in the liquid. They found several compounds and used computer simulations to see how they interact with the virus. They discovered that three specific compounds were able to latch onto and block an important enzyme that the Chikungunya virus needs to replicate itself.

The researchers tried combining the cow urine distillate with two other well-known natural plant compounds: thymoquinone - found in black seed/black cumin and piperine - found in black pepper. When they mixed all three, the combination worked significantly better than any of them did alone. This three-part mixture eliminated 99.85% of the virus.

"Emerging and re-emerging viral diseases demand innovative, affordable, and scientifically validated solutions. This research exemplifies IIT Roorkee's commitment to advancing interdisciplinary science that bridges traditional knowledge systems with modern biotechnology to address pressing global health challenges," said Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee.

"Our research not only identifies specific bioactive molecules in Ayurvedic Gau mutra ark responsible for antiviral activity but also demonstrates the power of synergistic natural formulations. These findings provide a strong foundation for developing next-generation antiviral strategies against chikungunya and potentially other related viral infections. Further pre-clinical and translational studies will be essential to evaluate their therapeutic applicability," said Prof. Shailly Tomar.

Should you use cow urine to treat chikungunya?

No. While cow urine shows promising results, the study does not promote direct use of cow urine for chikungunya treatment, nor does it recommend cow urine as an alternate to medical treatment.

More clinical trials and further investigation are needed to determine safe levels for humans.

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