Deaf For 30 Years, Opera Singer Regains Hearing After 'Life-Changing' Surgery

For more than three decades, opera singer Janine Roebuck performed on some of the UK's biggest stages while secretly battling progressive hearing loss. Despite struggling to hear orchestras, stage cues, and conversations, she continued her career without revealing the extent of her deafness. Now, at 72, Roebuck says she has regained her hearing and transformed her life after undergoing double cochlear implant surgery. Her story is drawing national attention not only for its emotional impact, but also because it may influence future hearing treatment policies for thousands of deaf adults across the UK.

How The Surgery Changed Her Life

Roebuck underwent bilateral cochlear implant surgery in 2019 after years of worsening hearing caused by inherited sensorineural hearing loss. Unlike hearing aids, cochlear implants bypass damaged parts of the inner ear and directly stimulate the hearing nerve using electrical signals. Describing the results, Roebuck said the implants were "utterly life-changing" and allowed her to reconnect with people and the world around her.

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What Is A Cochlear Implant?

Cochlear implant is a small, complex electronic device surgically placed in the inner ear to provide a sense of sound to individuals with severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss who receive limited benefit from conventional hearing aids. Unlike hearing aids that amplify sound, cochlear implants bypass damaged portions of the ear to directly stimulate the auditory nerve. A cochlear implant is a small electronic device designed for people with severe or profound hearing loss. According to NHS, it works by capturing sound through an external microphone. Converting sound into electrical signals and then sending these signals directly to the auditory nerve. This differs from hearing aids, which mainly amplify sound.

Why Two Implants Matter

Under current UK guidelines, most deaf adults receive only one implant through the NHS. However, Roebuck and hearing experts say bilateral implants, implants in both ears, offer major benefits, including:

Better sound clarity

Improved ability to detect where sound is coming from

Easier communication in noisy spaces

Roebuck said hearing with two implants was "light years away from just one."

The New NHS Trial

Roebuck's experience is now helping shape a nationwide clinical trial led by the University of Cambridge and Addenbrooke's Hospital. The study will evaluate whether offering two cochlear implants to adults should become standard NHS practice. Researchers will monitor participants for:

Speech understanding

Mental wellbeing

Quality of life

Ability to hear in noisy environments

Living With Hidden Hearing Loss

Roebuck had concealed her deafness throughout much of her career due to fears it could affect her professional opportunities. She performed in operas and musicals, including at the Royal Opera House, despite severe hearing difficulties. Experts say untreated hearing loss can also increase the risk of:

Social isolation

Anxiety and depression

Cognitive decline

Why Hearing Loss Often Goes Undiagnosed

Hearing loss can develop gradually, making it easy to miss early signs. Common symptoms include:

Frequently asking people to repeat themselves

Difficulty hearing in crowded spaces

Turning up TV or phone volume excessively

Ringing in the ears

Also read: Loud Music Linked To Permanent Hearing Loss, Warned AIIMS Experts

Early diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve quality of life. Janine Roebuck's story highlights how advances in hearing technology are transforming lives. Her recovery after decades of deafness is also pushing conversations around wider access to bilateral cochlear implants for adults. Experts say hearing restoration is not only about sound, it is about communication, confidence, independence, and reconnecting with everyday life.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.