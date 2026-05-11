Hantavirus In Immunocompromised Patients: Are Risks Higher?

Hantavirus is a rare but potentially life-threatening viral infection that spreads mainly through infected rodents. People usually become infected after inhaling virus particles from rodent urine, saliva, or droppings, especially while cleaning dusty and poorly ventilated spaces such as storerooms, garages, sheds, warehouses, or farms. Although uncommon, hantavirus can rapidly damage the lungs, kidneys, and blood vessels. The infection can become more severe in people with weakened immune systems, including cancer patients, organ transplant recipients, individuals living with HIV/AIDS, and those taking long-term steroids or immunosuppressive medicines.

Why Immunocompromised Patients Face Greater Risk

The immune system plays a critical role in controlling viral infections. In immunocompromised individuals, the body's defence mechanisms become weaker and slower, allowing the virus to spread more aggressively.

Research suggests that immunocompromised patients are more likely to develop severe complications such as Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) and Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS). These conditions can lead to respiratory failure, kidney injury, shock, and multi-organ damage.

The disease may also progress more rapidly in such patients, increasing the risk of critical illness within a short period.

Hantavirus infection is associated with a 10 to 50% case fatality rate even in healthy individuals. It may be more severe in immunocompromised individuals, but there is very limited published data about hantavirus infection outcomes in immunocompromised individuals.

How Hantavirus Spreads

Unlike influenza or Cvoid-19, hantavirus usually does not spread easily from person to person. Most infections occur through exposure to infected rodents or contaminated environments.

Common exposure situations include:

Sweeping or cleaning rodent-infested rooms

Handling stored boxes, hay, or grain sacks

Entering closed buildings with rodent activity

Contact with rodent urine, saliva, or droppings

Rodent bites are rare cases

The virus becomes airborne when contaminated dust is disturbed. Once inhaled, it can enter the lungs and bloodstream. Enclosed and poorly ventilated areas increase the risk of exposure.

Early symptoms often appear mild

One major concern with hantavirus infection is that the early symptoms resemble those of common viral illnesses. Many individuals initially mistake it for seasonal flu, food poisoning, or a regular viral fever.

Early symptoms may include:

Fever

Fatigue

Muscle pain

Headache

Chills

Nausea or vomiting

Abdominal discomfort

In immunocompromised individuals, symptoms may worsen rapidly within a few days.

How the Virus Affects the Lungs

The most severe form of the illness is Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS). In this condition, fluid leaks into the lungs, making breathing increasingly difficult.

Patients may develop:

Severe shortness of breath

Chest tightness

Rapid breathing

Falling oxygen levels

Dry cough

Rapid heart rate

Many severe cases require intensive care and ventilator support. HPS carries a high mortality risk, particularly when diagnosis and treatment are delayed.

Kidney Damage and Multi-Organ Complications

Hantavirus can also severely affect the kidneys. Inflammation of small blood vessels disrupts the body's fluid balance and filtration system.

Possible complications include:

Reduced urine output

Swelling in the legs or face

Electrolyte imbalance

Sudden kidney injury

Temporary kidney failure requiring dialysis

In severe infections, the virus may affect multiple organs simultaneously. Blood pressure can fall dangerously low, while inflammation may also strain the heart and liver.

Why Diagnosis Can Be Challenging

Hantavirus is difficult to diagnose in its early stages because symptoms overlap with many other infections, including dengue, influenza, Covid-19, and leptospirosis.

In immunocompromised patients, diagnosis becomes even more complicated because symptoms may progress unusually fast or appear atypical. Blood tests, imaging, and specialised viral testing are often needed for confirmation.

Early recognition remains important because severe respiratory complications can develop suddenly.

Treatment Mainly Focuses on Supportive Care

There is currently no specific antiviral cure routinely available for hantavirus infection. Treatment mainly focuses on supportive management and careful monitoring.

Supportive care may include:

Oxygen therapy

Careful fluid management

Blood pressure support

Ventilator support in severe cases

Kidney monitoring and dialysis if required

Early hospital care improves survival chances and helps reduce complications.

Prevention Remains the Best Protection

Preventing rodent exposure is the most effective way to reduce hantavirus risk, especially for vulnerable individuals.

Important preventive measures include:

Avoid contact with rodents and nesting materials

Ventilate closed rooms before cleaning

Wear gloves and N95 masks while cleaning dusty spaces

Avoid sweeping or vacuuming dry rodent droppings

Spray disinfectant before cleanup

Store food in sealed containers

Seal holes and entry points in homes

Maintain sanitation and rodent control measures

People with weakened immune systems should avoid cleaning heavily rodent-infested spaces themselves whenever possible.

Why Awareness Matters

Hantavirus remains under-recognised because it is rare and begins with nonspecific symptoms. However, the infection can become severe within days, particularly in immunocompromised individuals. Awareness about rodent exposure, early warning signs, and safe cleaning practices plays an important role in reducing severe illness and improving outcomes.

(Dr. Hari Kishan Boorugu, Consultant Physician & Infectious Disease Specialist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

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