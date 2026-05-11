Doctor Explains Why Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome Has A High Mortality Risk

Hantavirus is a rodent-borne viral infection caused by viruses belonging to the Orthohantavirus genus. It spreads mainly through inhalation of virus-containing particles from infected rodent urine, saliva, or droppings. While the infection is rare, certain forms of hantavirus disease can become extremely dangerous. One of the most severe forms is Hantavirus cardiopulmonary Syndrome (HCPS), a life-threatening illness that affects the lungs and can rapidly progress to respiratory failure. Despite advances in intensive care, mortality rates in HCPS can reach 30-50%.

What Is Hantavirus Cardiopulmonary Syndrome?

HCPS is a severe respiratory illness mainly reported in North and South America. The condition is commonly linked to strains such as the Sin Nombre virus in North America and the Andes virus in South America.

The illness usually begins with non-specific flu-like symptoms such as fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, tachycardia, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal discomfort. Because the symptoms resemble common viral infections, early diagnosis is often difficult.

Within a few days, however, patients may suddenly develop severe breathing difficulty, low oxygen levels, low blood pressure, and fluid accumulation in the lungs. This rapid deterioration is what makes the disease so dangerous.

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Why Does HCPS Become Life-Threatening?

One of the main reasons behind the high mortality risk is the way hantavirus affects blood vessels and the vascular beds in the kidney and lungs. After entering the body, the virus infects cells lining the blood vessels, especially in the lungs.

Apart from damaging the vascular lining, the virus also triggers an exaggerated immune response. This causes leakage of fluid from blood vessels into the lung tissue, resulting in pulmonary edema. As fluid rapidly fills the lungs, oxygen exchange becomes severely impaired.

Patients can quickly progress to respiratory failure, shock, and cardiovascular collapse. In many cases, this deterioration occurs within 24 to 48 hours after the initial prodrome of flu-like symptoms.

Why Early Diagnosis Is Challenging

The early phase of HPS often looks like influenza, dengue, or other viral fevers. Fever, body pain, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhoea and headache are common symptoms in many infections. This overlap frequently delays suspicion and diagnosis.

Doctors may consider hantavirus infection when there is a history of exposure to rodents, rodent-infested spaces, farms, storage rooms, or poorly ventilated areas. Farmers, forestry workers, pest-control workers, and people cleaning rodent-contaminated areas may have a higher risk of exposure.

Laboratory findings such as low platelet count, elevated hematocrit, leukocytosis and lung changes on chest X-ray can support the diagnosis. Special blood tests and molecular tests are used for confirmation.

Why Intensive Care Is Often Needed

There is currently no proven specific antiviral cure for HPS. Treatment is mainly supportive and focused on maintaining oxygen levels, blood pressure, and organ function.

Many patients require ICU admission shortly after symptoms worsen. Mechanical ventilation is commonly needed because of severe lung involvement. In advanced cases, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) may be used to support oxygen delivery when the lungs cannot function adequately.

Fluid management is also extremely important. Excess fluids can worsen lung edema, while inadequate circulation can lead to shock and organ failure. Doctors therefore carefully balance fluids and cardiovascular support.

Even with intensive care, a significant number of patients may die within the first 48 hours of hospital admission due to severe respiratory and circulatory failure.

How Hantavirus Spreads

Hantavirus infection mainly spreads through inhalation of aerosolised particles from infected rodent urine, saliva, or faeces. Rodents carrying the virus usually do not appear sick.

Transmission commonly occurs in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces where rodent contamination is present. Sweeping or vacuuming dry rodent droppings may release infectious particles into the air.

Human-to-human transmission is extremely rare and has mainly been documented with the Andes virus strain in South America.

Prevention Remains the Best Protection

Since there is no widely available cure or vaccine for most hantavirus strains, prevention is extremely important. Reducing contact with rodents remains the most effective way to lower infection risk.

Homes, storage areas, and workplaces should be kept clean and rodent-free. Food should be stored properly, and rodent entry points should be sealed. Areas contaminated with rodent droppings should not be dry swept. Instead, disinfectants, gloves, and masks should be used during cleaning.

Ventilating enclosed spaces before entering can also help reduce exposure risk. Public awareness about safe cleaning practices and rodent control plays a major role in preventing outbreaks.

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The Need for Awareness

Although HCPS is rare, it is a medical emergency because of how quickly patients can deteriorate. Early recognition, prompt hospital care, and aggressive supportive treatment can improve survival chances.

The disease highlights the importance of zoonotic infection awareness and the need for preventive public health measures. Understanding the risks associated with rodent exposure can help reduce fear, improve early diagnosis, and ultimately save lives.

(By Dr. Pranay Sai Chandragiri, Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

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